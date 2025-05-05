Daniel Vettori breaks silence on Mohammed Shami fitness concerns as India pacer fails to justify massive price tag

Mohammed Shami's fitness has been a huge issue for SRH this season, and the pacer has also been in poor form. He has failed to replicate his past success and has taken only six wickets in nine innings in IPL 2025. SRH purchased him for ₹10 crore in the mega auction last year. He missed the previous season due to injury and this was supposed to be his comeback. Sunrisers Hyderabad's Mohammad Shami looks on.(REUTERS)

In IPL 2023, Shami finished as the Purple Cap winner with 28 scalps in 17 innings, which is also the joint third-highest tally in a single edition.

Daniel Vettori breaks silence on Mohammed Shami fitness issues

Speaking in a press conference, SRH head coach Daniel Vettori opened up on Shami's fitness and revealed that there were no concerns.

“There are no fitness concerns from our end. He's trained and prepared as well as he can. He had high expectations coming into the tournament, especially given how well he bowled in the Champions Trophy. If you look back two seasons ago, he was the Purple Cap winner, so we know he's capable of performing well in the IPL. This season, it just hasn't come together for him. He probably hasn’t been the consistent bowler we're used to seeing, which is frustrating for him as well. But he's working exceptionally hard to get things right,” he said.

This season has been a disaster for Shami. He also registered the record of leaking most runs by an Indian bowler in IPL history. He was smacked for 74 runs in four overs vs PBKS, which is also the second-most expensive in IPL history.

SRH face DC on Monday and are on the brink of elimination. With six points and four games in hand, SRH need other results also to go their way, even if they go no a winning spree now. It has been a disappointing season for Shami and he will look to end it on a positive note.