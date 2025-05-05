Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Daniel Vettori breaks silence on Mohammed Shami fitness concerns as India pacer fails to justify massive price tag

ByHT Sports Desk
May 05, 2025 06:02 PM IST

In IPL 2023, Mohammed Shami finished as the Purple Cap winner with 28 scalps in 17 innings, which is also the joint third-highest tally in a single edition.

Mohammed Shami's fitness has been a huge issue for SRH this season, and the pacer has also been in poor form. He has failed to replicate his past success and has taken only six wickets in nine innings in IPL 2025. SRH purchased him for 10 crore in the mega auction last year. He missed the previous season due to injury and this was supposed to be his comeback.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Mohammad Shami looks on.(REUTERS)
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Mohammad Shami looks on.(REUTERS)

In IPL 2023, Shami finished as the Purple Cap winner with 28 scalps in 17 innings, which is also the joint third-highest tally in a single edition.

Also Read: Kagiso Rabada completes 'substance abuse treatment program', available for Gujarat Titans' IPL 2025 clash vs MI

Daniel Vettori breaks silence on Mohammed Shami fitness issues

Speaking in a press conference, SRH head coach Daniel Vettori opened up on Shami's fitness and revealed that there were no concerns.

“There are no fitness concerns from our end. He's trained and prepared as well as he can. He had high expectations coming into the tournament, especially given how well he bowled in the Champions Trophy. If you look back two seasons ago, he was the Purple Cap winner, so we know he's capable of performing well in the IPL. This season, it just hasn't come together for him. He probably hasn’t been the consistent bowler we're used to seeing, which is frustrating for him as well. But he's working exceptionally hard to get things right,” he said.

This season has been a disaster for Shami. He also registered the record of leaking most runs by an Indian bowler in IPL history. He was smacked for 74 runs in four overs vs PBKS, which is also the second-most expensive in IPL history.

SRH face DC on Monday and are on the brink of elimination. With six points and four games in hand, SRH need other results also to go their way, even if they go no a winning spree now. It has been a disappointing season for Shami and he will look to end it on a positive note.

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, Purple Cap in IPL 2025 , and IPL Points Table 2025 – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with SRH vs DC Live on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
Orange Cap in IPL 2025, Purple Cap in IPL 2025 , and IPL Points Table 2025 – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with SRH vs DC Live on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
News / Cricket News / Daniel Vettori breaks silence on Mohammed Shami fitness concerns as India pacer fails to justify massive price tag
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 05, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On