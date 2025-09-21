Danish Kaneria shreds ‘pathetic’ Pakistan for not ‘taking responsibility’ in India's handshake snub

India begin their 2025 Asia Cup Super Four stage against arch-rivals Pakistan, in Dubai on Sunday. For India, who are also the defending champions, it will be defeating Pakistan. Both sides met earlier in the group stage, where Suryakumar Yadav and Co. secured an easy win. The Indian team didn't shake hands with the Pakistani players and it triggered a controversy. Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha didn't attend the customary post-match press conference. (IND vs PAK LIVE SCORE) Danish Kaneria weighed in on the IND vs PAK handshake row episode.

PCB even urged ICC to intervene in two emails, asking for the removal of match referee Andy Pycroft, whom they accused of being partial to Indian skipper Suryakumar. But ICC rejected PCB's plea and the Pakistan team almost skipped their match vs UAE, until a last-minute clearance from Islamabad. Pakistan will be eyeing revenge, but it won't be an easy task as India dismantled them with ease in the group stage.

Danish Kaneria slams Pakistan

Speaking to IANS ahead of the match, former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria slammed his country's cricket and urged them to take responsibility instead of 'blaming others'.

"Pakistan cricket is in a pathetic state right now. This always happens: when there is an issue (handshake snub), instead of taking responsibility, they keep blaming others," Kaneria said.

Indo-Pak tensions have increased since the Pahalgam terror attack in April this year. It took the lives of 26 civilians near Pahalgam, and its responsibility was initially claimed by The Resistance Front, an offshoot of Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba. Then days later, the group denied any involvement. Meanwhile, the Indian army launched Operation Sindoor in response, with missile strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pok. Pakistan responded by cross-border shelling and drone attacks and finally both countries reached a ceasefire on May 10.

It was also stated that the Indian team would not face Pakistan in any bilateral events, but the Asia Cup match doesn't fall in that category. With calls to boycott the group stage match, the BCCI decided to go ahead with the game and the Indian players didn't shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts.

Kaneria also slammed the PCB selectors, and held them responsible for the humiliating loss to India. He said, "The selectors were entrusted with the responsibility of 22 crore people. What team did you select? What coaching assignments did you give? What was your game plan, strategy, and approach?"

"Pakistan is not playing well as expected, while India is a top-tier team. Judging by their performance in the last game, it is clear that Pakistan's team is not better than the Indian team," he added.