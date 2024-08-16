 Darke's ton carries Australia A to 8-wicket win over India A; hosts take unassailable 2-0 lead | Crickit
Friday, Aug 16, 2024
PTI |
Aug 16, 2024 04:08 PM IST

Mackay , Opener Maddy Darke's well-paced unbeaten hundred and a clinical bowling effort propelled Australia A to a smooth eight-wicket win over India A in the second women's one-day match here on Friday.

With this victory, the Aussies took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, as the home side had won the first game by four wickets.

Chasing 219, Australia were well-served by Darke and her opening partner Katie Mack as the pair milked 131 runs for the first wicket in 22.4 overs.

Tahlia McGrath remained not out on 32 as Australia made 221 for two in 40.2 overs. The skipper and Darke added 52 runs for the unseparated third wicket alliance.

The Indian bowlers were not in picture at all against a set of fluent home team batters, but the Aussie bowlers offered a different story.

Earlier, Maitlan Brown, Nicola Hancock and Charli Knott shared six wickets equally among them as Australia bowled India out for a below-par 218 with two overs remaining.

However, India offered some fight after getting reduced to 52 for three and the visitors managed to resist the Aussie bowlers through Tejal Hasabnis and Raghvi Bist .

Hasabnis and Bist put together a stand of 124 runs for the fourth wicket as India reached 176 for three in 40 overs.

However, they could not capitalise on that position of strength as India lost the remaining seven wickets for 42 runs in eight overs.

Brief scores:

India A: 218 all out in 48 overs lost to Australia A: 221 for two in 40.2 overs by 8 wickets.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

