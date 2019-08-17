Darren Bravo, John Campbell named in West Indies ‘A’ squad for warm-up match against India

cricket

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 10:56 IST

The West Indies Cricket Board (CWI) included Darren Bravo and John Campbell in the 14-man West Indies ‘A’ squad which will play against India in a three-day tour match starting Saturday at Antigua before the two-match Test series begins on August 22.

Bravo and Campbell are also a part of the West Indies Test squad for the first Test, starting August 22, at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground in Antigua. This series forms part of the new ICC World Test Championship.

The duo played key roles in Windies winning back the Wisden Trophy from England with the Test Series triumph in February and the match will help them gain valuable practice to get match-ready to face Virat Kohli’s side ahead of the first Test.

The squad will be led by Leeward Islands Hurricanes wicketkeeper-batsman Jahmar Hamilton.

West Indies A squad: Jahmar Hamilton (c), Darren Bravo, John Campbell, Jonathan Carter, Akim Fraser, Keon Harding, Kavem Hodge, Brandon King, Jason Mohammed, Marquino Mindley, Khary Pierre, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Jeremy Solozano.

As far as the India squad is concerned, the likes of Ajinkya Rahane, Chetshwar Pujara and Jasprit Bumrah, who were not a part of the ODI squad would look to take this opportunity to gain good match practice before the two-match Test series.

India Squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Mayank Agarwal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Rishabh Pant, Cheteshwar Pujara, K L Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha, Ishant Sharma, Rohit Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Umesh Yadav.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Aug 17, 2019 10:52 IST