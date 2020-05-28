e-paper
Home / Cricket / Dates announced for India’s tour of Australia, four-Test series starts on December 3

Dates announced for India’s tour of Australia, four-Test series starts on December 3

Australia will play an one-off Test against Afghanistan on November 21 in Perth and then will start their Test series against India.

cricket Updated: May 28, 2020 16:59 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Melbourne
Tim Paine (L) celebrates as Virat Kohli leaves the field after being dismissed on day three of the first test match between Australia and India at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, Australia, December 8, 2018.
Tim Paine (L) celebrates as Virat Kohli leaves the field after being dismissed on day three of the first test match between Australia and India at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, Australia, December 8, 2018.(REUTERS)
         

While their is still speculation regarding the future of the T20 World Cup and Indian Premier League, Cricket Australia have announced the schedule of the upcoming Border-Gavaskar trophy. India will play their first-ever day-night Test overseas in December as CA announced the dates of the four-Test series. Australia will play an one-off Test against Afghanistan on November 21 in Perth and then will start their Test series against India.

The four-Test series commences on December 3 in Brisbane while the second Test will be played will be a day-night affair that takes place at the Adelaide Oval and will be held from December 11 to 15.

December 26 is the date set for the third Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, while the fourth and final Test will be played from January 3 to 7, 2021 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

India will also tour the country for a T20 series, which will begin on October 11 at Brisbane with the following matches being played on October 14 and 17.

Cricket Australia’s summer schedule will begin with the tour of Zimbabwe from August 9.

“We know that circumstances or events beyond our control could mean that the final schedule potentially may look different to the one released today, but we’ll be doing everything we can to get as much international cricket in as possible this summer,” Kevin Roberts, Cricket Australia CEO, said in a statement. “We will communicate any changes to the schedule if or when they are required,” he added.

