David Miller exposes brutal reality about India after South Africa’s 76-run shellacking in T20 World Cup Super 8 clash

David Miller, the long-time servant of South African cricket, stood up for the Proteas against India in the T20 World Cup Super 8s contest on Sunday, and it was his counter-attacking knock of 63 off 35 balls that set up a solid base for the 2024 finalists to stage a win over the tournament favourites. This was not the first time that the 36-year-old rose to the occasion against India, as he had previously hit 59 runs to help his side win in the 2022 edition of the tournament. David Miller scored 63 runs off 35 balls against India in the T20 World Cup. (PTI)

Miller came out to bat at No.5, and he walked out to the middle inside the powerplay after the loss of Ryan Rickelton in the fourth over. The left-hander then formed a 97-run stand for the fifth wicket with Dewald Brevis, and it was his knock that helped South Africa post 197 runs on the board.

Marco Jansen then came to the party, scalping four wickets, and India were bundled out for 111, losing the match by 76 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Miller was rightly judged the Player of the Match as it was his innings against the run of play that staged the Proteas' comeback in the contest.

Also Read: What India must do to make it to the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2026 after getting thrashed by South Africa The match between India and South Africa was being dubbed as the final before the final, and for now, the Aiden Markram-led side has gained the upper hand. After the victory, Miller was quite upbeat, and when asked about his assessment of his own team, he emphatically stated that his side has enough of an arsenal to beat India.

“That they are beatable, India come with as I mentioned an incredible team, but I think for us in a tournament like this, it's about making sure that we do, as I said, I keep going back to the simple things and making sure that we stay in our lane as a player and do the job and get the job done,” Miller told reporters.

“We're a mature team. A lot of guys have played together, and a lot of cricket for South Africa, and that goes a long way under pressure. So I think it's just staying in your lane, making sure that you get the job done and keep wanting more,” he added.

‘Always difficult’ Miller said that the win against India is all the more special considering the kind of lineup the Men in Blue have. The Proteas might have won by 76 runs, but according to Miller, nothing came easy, and the contest in Ahmedabad was a proper fight.

“Playing against India is always really difficult, and they've got an incredible team and players. We played a lot against them and with them as well for the IPL on that, and when it's two big teams like that, it's about making sure that you do the simple things for a longer period of time when the pressure does come, you kind of absorb it, get through that,” said Miller.

“And like I said it takes a team effort so scoring 187 I think we got I thought it was a fair total I thought we were pushing for 200 plus, but then getting three wickets in the power play with our bowlers was just I mean it was the guys bowled phenomenally well and backed it up with good fielding so I really thought it was a it was all-around great performance put them under pressure and yeah it was it was good to get it over them,” he added.

Speaking of the match, South Africa captain Aiden Markram won the toss and opted to bat. The Rainbow Nation lost three wickets inside the powerplay, but Miller and Brevis staged a comeback for the side, and the Proteas finished with the score of 187/7.

India's innings never picked up pace, and the Men in Blue were bundled out for 111, making the road ahead for themselves tricky.