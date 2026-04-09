David Miller struggled to hold back tears in dressing room after crushing loss; Hemang Badani stepped in to comfort him

The immediate support from captain Axar Patel and even some of his former teammates at Gujarat Titans did little to console David Miller. He remained consumed by the last-ball failure to take Delhi Capitals over the line. Even after making his way back to the dressing room at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Miller was still reeling. Delhi Capitals lost by one run against Gujarat Titans

In fresh footage released by the franchise on Thursday, Miller was seen sitting all by himself in the Delhi Capitals dressing room, his mind racing over the “what ifs”, especially with much of the post-match discussion centring around that one call.

Miller appeared distraught, still reeling from the episode and almost in tears, as seen in the clip. He was soon comforted by head coach Hemang Badani, who hugged him and patted him on the back.

“Backing our Tiger, always,” read the caption.