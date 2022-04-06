Will David Warner and Anrich Nortje be available for DC vs LSG IPL 2022 tie? Shane Watson provides huge update

Delhi Capitals' will be given a major boost in their next match against Lucknow Super Giants in the 2022 Indian Premier League with batter David Warner and fast bowler Anrich Nortje being available for selection. Assistant coach Shane Watson said that his former Australia team mate Warner and South African pacer Nortje will both be able to play on Thursday.

"David Warner is out of quarantine, so he's definitely available for selection for the next game, which is very exciting. Anrich Nortje has been going incredibly well over the last couple of weeks, since he's arrived here in India. And he has passed his fitness test to be available for selection," Watson told reporters on Wednesday.

Earlier, head coach Ricky Ponting had said that he expected Nortje to be ready by the time the fixture comes around. Nortje has been plagued by a back and hip injury and he hasn't played competitive cricket since the T20 World Cup last November.

"Nortje bowled at 100% this morning in the warm-ups," Ponting had said after their previous match against Gujarat Titans. "I think he has to get through another maybe four- or five-over spell at 100% capacity and then if he gets clearance from Cricket South Africa, he should be ready to go. We have got a few more days before our next game [against Lucknow Super Giants on April 7], so hopefully he is available for selection for that one.

Warner, meanwhile was rested for Australia's limited-overs series in Pakistan but, along with other Cricket Australia-contracted players, was not available to play in the IPL till April 6.

