David Warner details out verbal exchange with Shaheen Afridi after smashing PAK pacer for outrageous six in Perth Test

The chatter around David Warner was the cynosure of the build-up to the Perth Test between Australia and Pakistan, and his smashing response to the critics, including former teammate Mitchell Johnson, who had savagely attacked him over numerous issues, kept him in the headlines at the end of the first day of the Test series opener. Warner, whose poor Test numbers have long been criticised, scored his 26th century, en route to his 164 off 211 runs as Australia finished their first innings on 487 runs, before maintaining a 355-run lead at the end of Day 2 with Pakistan on 132 for two. David Warner opens up on his verbal exchange with Shaheen Afridi during opening AUS vs PAK Test match

The standout part of Warner's stunning knock was the 'shush' gesture during his celebration, which he had later admitted on Thursday, was directed at his critics.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

“You saw what it was – it was a nice little quiet shush. [It was directed at] Just at anyone who wants to write stories about me and try to get headlines. That stuff doesn’t bother me. I’m allowed to celebrate how I want,” Warner said.

En enroute to the knock, Warner also revived his rivalry with Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi, the bowler he had particularly targeted on Day 1 of the Perth Test. He smashed the left-armer for 43 runs in 50 balls, which included five boundaries and one outrageous six. The maximum even left spectators surprised after the Aussie opener went down on one knee to pull the length ball for a scoop over fine leg. Warner later engaged in a verbal exchange with Shaheen as well, but he played down the incident calling it just “normal banter”.

He said: “You’ve got to try to apply pressure to their senior bowler in the first Test match. The chit chat is just normal stuff. He’s not trying to get under my skin or anything, it was just normal banter.”

This was the second time that the two were involved in an on-field exchange. Last year, during Australia's tour of Pakistan, Warner and Shaheen had shared a staredown, while standing in close proximity of each other, before breaking into smiles.

On Day 2 of the opening Test, Mitchell Marsh and Alex Carey stitched a 90-run stand to ensure Warner's efforts did not go in vain. But Pakistan came roaring back in the second session with Aamer Jamal picking up a six-fer to deny Australia from crossing the 500-run mark.

Nathan Lyon then struck early after the Pakistan openers got off to a promising start while Mitchell Starc removed captain Shan Masood to leave Pakistan at 132 for 2 at the close of the final session on Day 2.