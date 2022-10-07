Home / Cricket / David Warner guides Australia to T20 series win over West Indies

David Warner guides Australia to T20 series win over West Indies

cricket
Published on Oct 07, 2022 06:47 PM IST

The defending T20 World Cup champion Australians won the series-opening game on the Gold Coast by three wickets with one ball to spare on Wednesday and followed up with a lop-sided victory at the Gabba.

David Warner&nbsp;(Getty)
AP |

Opener David Warner blazed 75 from 41 balls to set up Australia's 31-run win over the West Indies on Friday and complete a 2-0 series sweep in a warmup for this month's Twenty20 Cricket World Cup.

Warner's 23rd T20 international half century and Tim David's 42 from 20 deliveries propelled Australia to a total of 178-7 after being sent in to bat. Alzarri Joseph led the West Indies attack with 3-21 off four overs, including the wickets of Cameron Green (1), Steve Smith (17) and Matt Wade (16).

For Australia, left-arm paceman Mitchell Starc snared four wickets, including one in the first over, to restrict the West Indies to 147-8 in reply.

Johnson Charles (29), Brandon King (23) and Akeal Hosein (25) made starts but were unable to build momentum as the Australian bowling attack took regular wickets on a bouncy pitch in Bribane.

“The difference in the game was Davy and Tim with the bat," Australia captain Aaron Finch said. “Their two innings were unbelievable in the context of the game."

Australia will play England in three T20s, starting in Perth on Sunday, before opening the T20 World Cup on Oct. 22 against New Zealand.

The West Indies will play two warmup games in Melbourne next week before beginning the preliminary round of the T20 World Cup on Oct. 17 against Scotland.

