David Warner joins Bangladesh Premier League side Sylhet Sixers

Tainted Australian opener David Warner has joined the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) team, Sylhet Sixers.

The 31-year-old confirmed the same through a video, posted on the club’s official Facebook page.

“I’m very excited to let you know that I’m now a Sixer. I can’t wait to be a part of the Sylhet Sixers family. See you soon!” Warner said in the video.

This is Warner’s third club signing after being handed over a 12-month ban by the Cricket Australia for his involvement in a massive ball-tampering scandal at Cape Town.

Earlier, he had appeared in Global T20 tournament followed by his participation in West Indies-based Caribbean Premier League.

Warner’s one-year ban will end in March, next year. Consequently, he will be eligible to play in tournaments like the Indian Premier League and World Cup.

First Published: Oct 26, 2018 17:27 IST