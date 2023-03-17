Warner leaves priceless message for Rishabh Pant after being appointed Delhi Capitals captain for IPL 2023

Rishabh Pant will not be part of the impending 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League. And unfortunate accident last December ruled him out of Delhi Capitals' campaign for the 16th IPL season, leaving the franchise to name veteran Australia batter David Warner as the new captain. The latter however left a priceless message for Pant and promised to guide the team to IPL glory in his stead. David Warner with Rishabh Pant

On December 30, Pant had survived after his Mercedes car collided with a divider and caught fire on the Delhi-Dehradun highway while he was on the way to his hometown Roorkee. He is presently undergoing rehab and recovery.

Warner admitted that Delhi Capitals "have big shoes to fill" in Pant's absence and wished him speed recovery.

ALSO READ: Suresh Raina all but confirms next CSK captain in IPL after MS Dhoni: 'Good luck for your captaincy, brother'

"We are motivated every season, but we are motivated even more to lift the title this year in your absence. We are going to be on the journey of your recovery with you. We are going to send some special messages and hopefully, you can come to one of our games," Warner said in a statement issued by the franchise. "On behalf of the DC family, I would like to wish you all the best and a speedy recovery."

This will be the second time Warner will lead an IPL team. Hea had previously captained Sunrises Hyderabad and had led them to IPL glory in 2016. He was their full-time skipper between 2015 and 2020, before a lean patch in 2021 season saw him lose his spot and captaincy role. He was later released from the franchise before the next season.

Meanwhile, Axar Patel was named the vice-captain for the 2023 season.

The opening batter added, "I am honoured to be named captain of the Delhi Capitals alongside Axar being named vice-captain. We have big shoes to fill."

Delhi Capitals will start their IPL 2023 journey with the match against Lucknow Super Giants in an away game on April 1.

