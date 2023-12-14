close_game
close_game
News / Cricket / David Warner shuts critics down with terrific 26th century in 1st AUS vs PAK Test; explains unusual gesture after ton

David Warner shuts critics down with terrific 26th century in 1st AUS vs PAK Test; explains unusual gesture after ton

ByHT Sports Desk
Dec 14, 2023 01:08 PM IST

Warner smashed a brilliant century on Day 1 of the opening Test against Pakistan, thus silencing the critics that wanted him out of the side in the 5-day format

Australia's star opener David Warner silenced his critics in style as he smashed a 26th Test century during the opening match of the series against Pakistan. The series against Shan Masood's men is widely speculated to be Warner's farewell to the five-day format, and he kickstarted the potential swansong in style with an aggressive century against Pakistan's wayward bowling attack on Day 1.

David Warner celebrates his century during the first day of the first Test cricket match between Australia and Pakistan at Optus Stadium in Perth(AFP)
David Warner celebrates his century during the first day of the first Test cricket match between Australia and Pakistan at Optus Stadium in Perth(AFP)

Leading up to the match, Mitchell Johnson, Australia's legendary former pacer and Warner's teammate, raised doubts about whether the Aussie opener deserved a hero's farewell, citing his recent poor red-ball form and his involvement in the 2018 ball-tampering scandal. Responding in his 110th Test appearance, the left-hander showcased his signature aggressive style, smashing 15 fours and a massive six in his 149-ball innings (Warner remained unbeaten till Tea on Day 1).

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Also read: Cameron Green reveals he's suffering from chronic kidney disease: 'They're about 60 percent at the moment'

Despite facing challenges on a pitch offering bounce, Warner played a counter-attacking knock and reached his half-century in just 41 balls, securing it with a boundary off Faheem Ashraf. While his strike rate slowed after lunch, he continued his pursuit of a 26th Test century, eventually reaching the milestone in 125 balls with an upper-cut boundary off debutant Aamer Jamal.

Warner celebrated the century with his trademark leap and basked in the applause from the spectators. He reserved a special gesture during the celebration, putting the fingers on his lips while looking above.

Watch:

In a chat with former Australia opener Adam Gilchrist following the end of the second session, Warner stated that it was just a response to the relentless criticism over his place in the side in the build-up to the Test. “You have got to take criticism. There's no better way to silence them than putting runs on the board,” Warner told Gilchrist.

This was Warner's 48th international ton that further strengthens his place as the second-highest centurion for Australia across all formats, after Ricky Ponting (71). Despite the criticism, the Aussie opener remains high on confidence after a stellar last few months, that saw him lifting the ODI World Cup title in November as Australia defeated India in the final.

Exciting News! Hindustan Times now has a Facebook channel for Cricket. For all the latest cricket buzz and stories - Join the Channel Now!
Catch all the Latest cricketnews, and Live score along with India vs South Africa Series and related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 14, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out