New Delhi [India], : Delhi Capitals has partnered with former England cricketer Sajid Mahmood to launch two cricket academies in the UK at Farringtons School and William Perkin CofE High School, respectively, under the name Delhi Capitals Saj Mahmood Cricket Academy. DC Cricket Academy collaborates with Sajid Mahmood Cricket Academy in UK

"The first-of-its-kind of its kind partnership for an IPL franchise with a former international player, the aim of the association is to identify and nurture young players and help improve and enhance their cricketing skills," a press release by DC stated.

Delhi Capitals CEO Sunil Gupta expressed his excitement and said their aim is to give budding cricketers the best platform.

"We are very excited to expand the Delhi Capitals footprint to the UK with this partnership with Saj and his academy. At Delhi Capitals, it is our aim to give budding cricketers the best possible platform and opportunities to help them realise their dream of playing professional cricket at the highest level. We truly look forward to this inning," Gupta said as quoted by the press release.

Speaking on the partnership, Sajid Mahmood, Owner-Head Coach of the academy said they will support ECB-certified coaching staff at the academy

"We are thankful to the Delhi Capitals for joining hands with us and we look forward to creating a big talent pool. We will have the support of ECB-certified coaching staff at the academy who will look after the trainees. This is a ground-breaking move marking the first-ever IPL franchise launching two academies together. Delhi, welcome to London!" Mahmood said.The academy will have a trial session on November 24, 2024, while the first session is scheduled for January 12, 2025.

Delhi Capitals celebrated a successful outing at the Indian Premier League 2025 Mega Auction as they assembled a robust squad for the upcoming season.

The Delhi-based franchise secured the services of former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis , India pacer Mukesh Kumar , and Sri Lanka bowler Dushmantha Chameera , along with domestic all-rounders Darshan Nalkande and Vipraj Nigam on the second day of the auction.

They went on acquired uncapped players such as South Africa's wicketkeeper-batter Donovan Ferreira , India's Ajay Mandal , Mavanth Kumar , Tripurana Vijay , and Madhav Tiwari during the final phase of the IPL 2025 mega auction.

