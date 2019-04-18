DC vs MI: Amit Mishra becomes first Indian to achieve this feat in IPL

Delhi Capitals’ spinner Amit Mishra became the first Indian to complete 150 wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Thursday. Mishra achieved this feat during Delhi’s match against Mumbai Indians at the Feroz Shah Kotla.

Mishra is also the second cricketer after Lasith Malinga to achieve this feat and the leggie is placed at the second spot in the list of highest wicket-takers in the cash-rich league.

Also Read: DC vs MI, IPL 2019 Live Score at Feroz Shah Kotla

161 wickets in 114 matches: Lasith Malinga (SL)

150 wickets in 140 matches: Amit Mishra (IND)

146 wickets in 152 matches: Piyush Chawla (IND)

143 wickets in 126 matches: Dwayne Bravo (WI)

141 wickets in 153 matches: Harbhajan Singh (IND)

Before the start of this clash, Mishra needed just one wicket to complete this milestone and he did so by taking the prized scalp of MI skipper Rohit Sharma in the seventh over of the innings.

Rohit and Quinton de Kock got Mumbai off to a flier, stitching a 56-run stand for the first wickets. Mishra came into the attack in the seventh over and dismissed Rohit off his first delivery.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma joins Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina in elite list

Rohit missed the line of a classic leg spinning delivery from Mishra and the ball crashed into his middle stumps. Rohit was dismissed for 30 but not before he himself completed a milestone in the shortest format.

Rohit became the only the third Indian cricketer to complete 8000 T20 runs after Chennai Super Kings’ Suresh Raina and Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli.

First Published: Apr 18, 2019 20:50 IST