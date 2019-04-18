DC vs MI: Rohit Sharma joins Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina in elite list

Rohit Sharma has added a fresh feather into his already illustrious cap as became only the third Indian cricketer to complete 8000 T20 runs on Thursday.

Before Mumbai Indians’ Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against Delhi Capitals at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, Rohit needed just 12 runs to achieve this milestone and he did so comfortably.

Chennai Super Kings’ Suresh Raina was the first to do so, followed by Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli. Rohit took the most number of innings to achieve this feat among the three.

8216 in 295 innings: Suresh Raina

8183 in 246 innings: Virat Kohli

8000 in 294 innings: Rohit Sharma (when he was batting on 12)

Overall, Windies hard-hitter Chris Gayle tops the charts with 12670 runs while New Zealand legend Brendon McCullum (9922) and Windies all-rounder Kieron Pollard (9922) complete the top three. The three Indians are placed at sixth, seventh and eighth spot respectively.

First Published: Apr 18, 2019 20:20 IST