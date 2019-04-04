DC vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad look to continue winning run against Delhi Capitals

Live Updates: Delhi Capitals will be looking to bounce back from their dramatic collapse against Kings XI Punjab when they face Sunrisers Hyderabad. DC were in the driver’s seat but a brilliant effort from Sam Curran resulted in a shock defeat for Shreyas Iyer & Co. On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad are quite confident after an overwhelming victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore with Jonny Bairstow and David Warner both scoring centuries. The match will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network and the IPL live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports-news.

19:16 hrs IST DC’s over dependence DC’s batting order has choked in their last two league games vs KKR and KXIP. • Chasing 186 runs vs KKR with just 18 runs needed in 18 balls, DC lost 4 wickets managed to score just 17 runs and won in the super won with the brilliance with the ball by Rabada. • In the other game vs KXIP, chasing 167 runs DE were bowled out for 152 runs after being 144/3. o DC lost 7 wickets for just 8 runs in space of 17 balls. • Hence, if we look at runs scored by DC batsman in IPL 2019 out of the 669 runs 74.29 % of the runs have come from the top-order batsman (#1-#4) (497/669). • Main reason behind Delhi’s failure in IPL is due their over dependence on their top-order batsman. • In the last five year the top 4 batsmen have scored more than 60.00 % of the Delhi’s runs in IPL. o 2015: total runs -2061 out of which 1524 by top 4 (74.93%) o 2016: total runs -1995 out of which 1362 by top 4 (68.27%) o 2017: total runs 2131 out of which 1364 by top 4 (64.01 %) o 2018: total runs 2250 out of which 1650 by top 4 (73.33 %)





19:07 hrs IST SRH’s super weapon The opening pair of David Warner-Jonny Bairstow have put on a hundred runs stand in all the matches they have come out to bat. o 118 vs KKR at Kolkata o 110 vs RR at Hyderabad o 185 runs vs RCB at Hyderabad • Overall in his IPL career so far, Warner has been involved in 10 hundred plus opening stand.





19:02 hrs IST SRH impressive at Kotla Match results between DC and SRH at Kotla: o In 2013: SRH won by 3 wickets o In 2014: SRH won by 4 wickets o In 2017: DC won by 6 wickets o In 2018: SRH won by 9 wickets • SRH is one of the most successful visiting sides playing at Kotla as their win rate is joint highest among all the active team at this venue.





18:53 hrs IST Pitch Prediction The Kotla wicket has remained low and slow and it could be a battle of spinners. But in that case, it will again be Rashid Khan and in-form Mohammad Nabi, who will hold the edge against hosts Delhi. While DC also have quality spinners in their ranks in Amit Mishra, Axar Patel, Sandip Lamichhane among others, SRH clearly hold the edge.





18:34 hrs IST SRH on the rise After losing the opening game to KKR from a winning position, Sunrisers regrouped and came back strongly. While their first win against Rajasthan Royals was a good game of cricket, they decimated Royal Challengers Bangalore in their third game. Riding on centuries from David Warner and Jonny Bairstow, SRH put on 231/2 from their 20 overs before bundling out RCB for just 113. The 118-run win will definitely fire-up the team when they walk into the game at the Feroze Shah Kotla on Thursday.





18:24 hrs IST New ‘Mankad’ moment In Wednesday’s blockbuster clash between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, the ‘mankad’ controversy made its return as Krunal Pandya stopped mid-action and although he did not do anything, MS Dhoni was alert enough to drag his bat back into the crease. Full story here.





18:16 hrs IST Amit Mishra’s record Amit Mishra is just one wicket away from making history in the Indian Premier League. The leg-spinner needs one more scalp to become the first Indian to take 150 wickets in the cash-rich league. Read full story here.





18:13 hrs IST Sayan: SRH’s impressive bowling attack Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Rashid Khan are capable of finding a spot in any side on any given day and the fact that Sunrisers Hyderabad have both of them in their ranks show how strong their bowling line-up is. Add Siddarth Kaul and Sandeep Sharma to the mix and it will be quite difficult for Delhi Capitals to score against them. Look at the last season - SRH consistently defended quite below par totals and considering how DC struggled in the last two games to finish the matches, that can prove to be the deciding factor in today’s encounter.





18:08 hrs IST Arnab: Don’t forget about Pant Rishabh Pant has transformed himself as one of the most destructive batsmen in the IPL and his record actually speaks for itself. Although they are some criticisms about his temperament, it will be unwise to underestimate him and as proof, here are just a few impressive statistics about the young wicket-keeper batsman. 35: Runs Pant needs to surpass D Warner to become the 2nd highest run getter for DC in IPL 9: Sixes Pant needs to have most sixes for DC in IPL, he will overcome Virender Sehwag with 85 sixes 128* by Rishabh Pant is the highest score against SRH at Delhi. 161.93: by Rishabh Pant has the 2nd best strike rate against SRH after AB De Villiers (167.96).





18:04 hrs IST Sayan: SRH have a new weapon Warner may have struggled against Delhi Capitals but do not forget his opening partner - Jonny Bairstow. The England international has found instant success in the Indian Premier League and he will be a major asset for the visitors. After getting two good starts, Bairstow finally made it count against Royal Challengers Bangalore and his 114 was undoubtedly one of the best innings of this edition.





17:58 hrs IST Arnab: DC have the cure for Warner The past records may show that DC have struggled against SRH but the hosts have always neutralized the threat of David Warner. Warner, who was once part of the Delhi Daredevils franchise, has struggled to score against his old team and the Aussie opener has scored just 203 runs in 8 matches - the lowest among all the current active IPL teams. So, without Warner, it will be interesting to see how SRH can post a big total.





17:55 hrs IST Sayan: History is with SRH After two convincing wins against Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad will lock horns with Delhi Capitals and in their last 12 matches, SRH have emerged victorious eight times. SRH have a win rate of 66.66% against DC which is the second best among all the active teams. SRH have also dominated DC at Feroz Shah Kotla and in the four matches played at the venue, they have won thrice!



