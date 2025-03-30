DC vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2025, Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Zeeshan Ansari caused DC a scare with three quick wickets but Tristan Stubbs and Abhishek Porel closed the door on SRH. DC ended up winning the match by seven wickets with as many as four overs to spare. KL Rahul blasted 15 runs in his first four balls as a DC batter before becoming the third man to fall to debutant Zeeshan Ansari. The spinner's triple strike has given SRH a shadow of an opportunity after Faf du Plessis's early charge put DC on top in their chase of 164....Read More

Sunrisers Hyderabad were all out for just 163 runs with Delhi Capitals pacer Mitchell Starc registering a five-wicket haul. Starc did the early damage by taking three wickets in the powerplay after which Kuldeep Yadav took three more to keep the pressure up on SRH. Starc then took two more wickets in his last over, which also turned out to be the last of the SRH innings.

SRH were buoyed by a scintillating knock from Aniket Verma, who scored 74 runs in 41 balls. Aniket and Heinrich Klaasen put up a partnership of 77 runs in just 42 balls to help SRH recover from losing four early wickets. Aniket finished with a score of 74 in 41 balls, becoming the third man to fall to Kuldeep Yadav on the day.

Starc rattled off three wickets in his first two overs, which meant that SRH lost their first three wickets inside the first three overs itself. Pat Cummins won the toss and the Sunrisers Hyderabad are batting first against the Delhi Capitals in Visakhapatnam. New father KL Rahul is set to make his DC debut and is slotting in for Sameer Rizvi.

It is doubleheader Sunday in the IPL once again, and it is Sunrisers Hyderabad who continue to get that afternoon slot. This time, they travel to Visakhapatnam, a short trek over from their home city, but it’s as an away match. Their hosts for the day will be the Delhi Capitals, already having celebrated a famous win at this venue, a last-over, one-wicket victory over LSG which saw Ashutosh Sharma play the kind of innings which single-handedly vaults you into conversations about playing for the national team.

But it’s a fresh day, and a fresh start, as Delhi prepare to play only their second match of the tournament while SRH become the first to play their third. SRH enter off a disappointing loss against LSG, in which their incredible batting order just didn’t come to the party against a relatively weak bowling order. SRH are a team who are expected to hit 300 this season, and even on an off-day, they managed 190. It tells you a lot about what is expected from a murderer’s row of batters which includes Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen, and many more.

In the Delhi camp, it is further good news to go with their win, as KL Rahul returns from paternity leave, now a father and ready to make his debut for his new franchise. Rahul will add some experience and much-needed backbone to this DC middle order, which has plenty of power but also the tendency to implode. This was something they nearly fell prey to against LSG, losing three wickets in no time to give themselves a mountain to climb. It’s not a tactic that Axar Patel and the team management will want to depend on, but coming in at number four and surrounded by some terrific attacking players, KL Rahul provides a game-changing element given his quality.

The winner of this matchup will join RCB on four points at the top of the table, and will give themselves a terrific platform at the very start of this tournament. That will be something DC in particular will see as a perfect start to this new era: in two home matches away from home, they could set themselves up well to play with the sort of freedom and flow that the younger players like Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abhishek Porel and Tristan Stubbs, and later on Ashutosh Sharma, would enjoy. This Delhi team showed last season that if it gets hot, it can certainly go toe-to-toe in terms of run-scoring with teams such as SRH. Add to that even more quality and even more power, and DC could really establish themselves as a team to watch out for.

However, when it comes to winning this game in particular, a lot more will depend on their bowling. The key battle in this match will be when Mitchell Starc has the new ball in his hand, fresh and raring to go against the openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma. The SRH openers will remember what happened the last time this matchup came around in the IPL 2024 playoffs, and if SRH want the sort of platform that wins them matches, they will need to see out Starc without any damage.

Later one, a second key battle will be upon Kuldeep Yadav’s introduction. Heinrich Klaasen is a fearsome hitter of spin, and Kuldeep is arguably the finest Indian spinner in this year’s IPL: whoever wins this particular one-v-one could well help their team go on to win this match.

Here are some pointers to DC vs SRH, IPL 2025:

- Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets

- Du Plessis scored a half-century in 26 balls

- SRH were all out for 163

- Mitchell Starc returned figures of 5/35

- Aniket Verma scored his half-century in 34 balls

- The partnership between Heinrich Klaasen and Aniket Verma crossed 50 in 22 balls

- Mitchell Starc took three wickets inside the powerplay

- Abhishek Sharma was run out in the first over

- KL Rahul is making his DC debut

- SRH won the toss and chose to bat first