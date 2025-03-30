DC vs SRH, IPL 2025 Highlights: Delhi thrash Hyderabad by seven wickets
- 50 Mins ago DC beat SRH by 7 wickets
- 51 Mins ago DC need 14 to win from 30 now
- 57 Mins ago DC need 22 to win from the last six overs
- 9 Mins ago OUT! Rahul goes and it is Ansari again!
- 11 Mins ago 18 runs off the 11th! Rahul lays into Shami!
- 19 Mins ago OUT! Two wickets and a lot of runs in that over for Ansari
- 23 Mins ago OUT! Du Plessis goes
- 25 Mins ago Fifty off just 26 balls for Faf du Plessis
- 34 Mins ago Du Plessis and Fraser-McGurk playing on different pitches
- 53 Mins ago 15 runs in the 3rd!
- 59 Mins ago Just 2 runs in the first over!
- 6 Mins ago Now for the DC chase...
- 17 Mins ago Five wickets for Starc! SRH 163 all out
- 20 Mins ago GONE! Another stunner, this time from Axar!
- 34 Mins ago GONE! That's it for Aniket Verma
- 40 Mins ago 17 runs off the 15th! Aniket going on his own merry way
- 46 Mins ago GONE! Kuldeep gets another
- 48 Mins ago Fifty for Aniket Verma!
- 54 Mins ago OUT! Kuldeep gets one
- 58 Mins ago OUT! Incredible catch and Klaasen has to go!
- 1 Mins ago 10 overs gone, SRH 105/4
- 12 Mins ago Now 16 runs off the 8th! Aniket powerign the SRH fightback
- 19 Mins ago 16 runs in the 7th! Some resistance from Aniket and Klaasen
- 27 Mins ago 50 up for SRH
- 35 Mins ago GONE! STARC GETS HEAD, WICKET NO.4!
- 37 Mins ago GONE! 2 in the over for Starc and it is the local boy!
- 46 Mins ago OUT! Disappointment for Kishan again
- 48 Mins ago FOUR! Head ends the 2nd over in style
- 55 Mins ago GONE! Abhishek Sharma run out in the first over!
- 2 Mins ago Get set, GO!
- 12 Mins ago What the captains said...
- 12 Mins ago SRH XI and Impact players
- 21 Mins ago DC XI and Impact players
- 28 Mins ago TOSS ALERT!
- 37 Mins ago Kuldeep's bittersweet first game vs SRH in 2024
- 47 Mins ago DC's wobbly batting lineup
- 50 Mins ago Jake Fraser-McGurk, a shadow of his IPL 2024 self
- 53 Mins ago Can KL Rahul shed the T20 baggage
- 5 Mins ago Spinners beware…
- 17 Mins ago What's the weather like in Vizag?
- 25 Mins ago Ishan Kishan makes his presence felt
- 37 Mins ago Can Starc stop Head-Abhishek again?
- 48 Mins ago The incredible Ashutosh
- 56 Mins ago Nitish Kumar Reddy at home, away from home
- 8 Mins ago Head-to-Head records
- 21 Mins ago KL Rahul is here...
- 31 Mins ago SRH full squad
- 40 Mins ago Delhi Capitals full squad
- 44 Mins ago Hello and welcome!
DC vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2025, Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Zeeshan Ansari caused DC a scare with three quick wickets but Tristan Stubbs and Abhishek Porel closed the door on SRH. DC ended up winning the match by seven wickets with as many as four overs to spare. KL Rahul blasted 15 runs in his first four balls as a DC batter before becoming the third man to fall to debutant Zeeshan Ansari. The spinner's triple strike has given SRH a shadow of an opportunity after Faf du Plessis's early charge put DC on top in their chase of 164....Read More
Sunrisers Hyderabad were all out for just 163 runs with Delhi Capitals pacer Mitchell Starc registering a five-wicket haul. Starc did the early damage by taking three wickets in the powerplay after which Kuldeep Yadav took three more to keep the pressure up on SRH. Starc then took two more wickets in his last over, which also turned out to be the last of the SRH innings.
SRH were buoyed by a scintillating knock from Aniket Verma, who scored 74 runs in 41 balls. Aniket and Heinrich Klaasen put up a partnership of 77 runs in just 42 balls to help SRH recover from losing four early wickets. Aniket finished with a score of 74 in 41 balls, becoming the third man to fall to Kuldeep Yadav on the day.
Starc rattled off three wickets in his first two overs, which meant that SRH lost their first three wickets inside the first three overs itself. Pat Cummins won the toss and the Sunrisers Hyderabad are batting first against the Delhi Capitals in Visakhapatnam. New father KL Rahul is set to make his DC debut and is slotting in for Sameer Rizvi.
It is doubleheader Sunday in the IPL once again, and it is Sunrisers Hyderabad who continue to get that afternoon slot. This time, they travel to Visakhapatnam, a short trek over from their home city, but it’s as an away match. Their hosts for the day will be the Delhi Capitals, already having celebrated a famous win at this venue, a last-over, one-wicket victory over LSG which saw Ashutosh Sharma play the kind of innings which single-handedly vaults you into conversations about playing for the national team.
But it’s a fresh day, and a fresh start, as Delhi prepare to play only their second match of the tournament while SRH become the first to play their third. SRH enter off a disappointing loss against LSG, in which their incredible batting order just didn’t come to the party against a relatively weak bowling order. SRH are a team who are expected to hit 300 this season, and even on an off-day, they managed 190. It tells you a lot about what is expected from a murderer’s row of batters which includes Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen, and many more.
In the Delhi camp, it is further good news to go with their win, as KL Rahul returns from paternity leave, now a father and ready to make his debut for his new franchise. Rahul will add some experience and much-needed backbone to this DC middle order, which has plenty of power but also the tendency to implode. This was something they nearly fell prey to against LSG, losing three wickets in no time to give themselves a mountain to climb. It’s not a tactic that Axar Patel and the team management will want to depend on, but coming in at number four and surrounded by some terrific attacking players, KL Rahul provides a game-changing element given his quality.
The winner of this matchup will join RCB on four points at the top of the table, and will give themselves a terrific platform at the very start of this tournament. That will be something DC in particular will see as a perfect start to this new era: in two home matches away from home, they could set themselves up well to play with the sort of freedom and flow that the younger players like Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abhishek Porel and Tristan Stubbs, and later on Ashutosh Sharma, would enjoy. This Delhi team showed last season that if it gets hot, it can certainly go toe-to-toe in terms of run-scoring with teams such as SRH. Add to that even more quality and even more power, and DC could really establish themselves as a team to watch out for.
However, when it comes to winning this game in particular, a lot more will depend on their bowling. The key battle in this match will be when Mitchell Starc has the new ball in his hand, fresh and raring to go against the openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma. The SRH openers will remember what happened the last time this matchup came around in the IPL 2024 playoffs, and if SRH want the sort of platform that wins them matches, they will need to see out Starc without any damage.
Later one, a second key battle will be upon Kuldeep Yadav’s introduction. Heinrich Klaasen is a fearsome hitter of spin, and Kuldeep is arguably the finest Indian spinner in this year’s IPL: whoever wins this particular one-v-one could well help their team go on to win this match.
Here are some pointers to DC vs SRH, IPL 2025:
- Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets
- Du Plessis scored a half-century in 26 balls
- SRH were all out for 163
- Mitchell Starc returned figures of 5/35
- Aniket Verma scored his half-century in 34 balls
- The partnership between Heinrich Klaasen and Aniket Verma crossed 50 in 22 balls
- Mitchell Starc took three wickets inside the powerplay
- Abhishek Sharma was run out in the first over
- KL Rahul is making his DC debut
- SRH won the toss and chose to bat first
DC beat SRH by 7 wickets
And with as many as four overs to spare. A brilliant pick up shot for six to end the match by Porel
DC need 14 to win from 30 now
Harshal misses the yorker last ball and Stubbs just drives through line straight back down the ground. A sumptuous shot for four, which makes it eight off that over. DC are doing it easily now. Stubbs on 12 off 10, Porel will be on strike to Wiaan Mulder and he is on 27 off 16.
DC need 22 to win from the last six overs
Well it is all going downhill now for SRH. Abhishek Porel and Tristan Stubbs have pretty much shut the door in SRH's face. Ansari has been bowled out but his last over has leaked 14 runs with Porel clearing long off for a six third ball and getting a four past short third last ball. He is on 25 off 14, Stubbs at the other end on six off as many,
OUT! Rahul goes and it is Ansari again!
What a debut this is!
18 runs off the 11th! Rahul lays into Shami!
Porel gets off strike first ball and then Rahul gets a thick inside edge while trying to drive the second, it goes past leg stump and to the boundary. Bouncer from Shami next ball which is too high, wide called, Then Shami takes the pace down, goes fuller, Rahul gets down on a knee and absolutely clobbers it 90m into the stands for a six. Then he sends the next ball through extra cover for four. Two singles after that.

Rahul on 15 off four, Porel on three off three.

DC 114/2 in 11 overs
Rahul on 15 off four, Porel on three off three.
DC 114/2 in 11 overs
OUT! Two wickets and a lot of runs in that over for Ansari
Fraser-McGurk falls just when it looked like he was finally finding his feet. He went 4, 4, 6 off the third, fourth and fifth balls of that over after Abhishek Porel took a single off his first ball. Then, Ansari lands the last ball on a length on middle stump, JFM tries to just push it down the ground but it pops up in the air meekly back to the bowler.

And now here comes KL Rahul for his first innings as a DC player.
And now here comes KL Rahul for his first innings as a DC player.
OUT! Du Plessis goes
Zeeshan Ansari gets the big fish with the first ball of his second over. This was tossed up on middle stump, Du Plessis skies his shot. Mulder sprints in from long on, dives forward, catches it and keeps it in his hands as he tumbles. Brilliant stuff.

du Plessis c Mulder b Zeeshan Ansari 50 (27)

DC 81/1 in 9.1 overs
du Plessis c Mulder b Zeeshan Ansari 50 (27)
DC 81/1 in 9.1 overs
Fifty off just 26 balls for Faf du Plessis
Age is only a number when it comes to this man. He takes a single off the third ball of the ninth by Harshal and that takes him to fifty off just 26 balls.
IPL 2025 Orange Cap and Purple Cap
Du Plessis and Fraser-McGurk playing on different pitches
Du Plessis on 45 off 22, Fraser-McGurk on 16 off 20. Mentor Kevin Pietersen can be seen putting his arm around JFM and giving him some big words with some big actions. DC can afford to have him going at this rate at the moment, they are going at 9.42 whereas their required rate is 7.53. And that is all thanks to the incredible Faf du Plessis.

DC 66/0 in 7 overs
DC 66/0 in 7 overs
15 runs in the 3rd!
How about that for Shami. Two runs off his first over, 15 off his second. That's T20 cricket for you. Du Plessis picks up the first ball and sends it over the deep square leg, making it all look easy in the process. Shami gives some width next ball, Du Plessis stays leg side and thashes it over backward point. Then the third ball goes off Du Plessis's pads for four leg byes. A single off the third and Fraser-McGurk still unable to get it away.

DC 26/0 in 3 overs
DC 26/0 in 3 overs
Just 2 runs in the first over!
Fraser-McGurk kept absolutely pinned first four balls. Then he and du Plessis take a couple of singles to finish that off. Interesting move from SRH as Abhishek Sharma gets set to bowl from the other end.
Now for the DC chase...
This is not a target that should give the average IPL side of today too much of a headache but it all depends on a good start. Jake Fraser-McGurk is out there, searching for form, Faf du Plessis at the other end. Mohammed Shami has the ball in his hands for SRH.
Five wickets for Starc! SRH 163 all out
That's another stunning catch, this time from Faf du Plessis and Mitchell Starc finishes it off with a fifer. Wiaan Mulder, in as an impact sub for Travis Head, is the last man to fall. He tried to drive the fourth ball of that over from Starc, Du Plessis dives to his right and takes it with both hands.
GONE! Another stunner, this time from Axar!
That's four now for Mitchell Starc. He dives low at mid-off and takes the catch, eye on the ball the whole way. Harshal skipped down the track to the second ball of the 19th from Starc and tried to hit it with an extra cover drive.
GONE! That's it for Aniket Verma
Oh this is an even better catch by Fraser-McGurk. Verma tried to hit Kuldeep over midwicket for a second consecutive six. Fraser-McGurk runs to his right at deep mid, times his jump to perfection and takes the catch over his head with both hands. A special catch to end a special innings.

Verma c Fraser-McGurk b Kuldeep Yadav 74 (41

SRH 148/8 in 15.5 overs
Verma c Fraser-McGurk b Kuldeep Yadav 74 (41
SRH 148/8 in 15.5 overs
17 runs off the 15th! Aniket going on his own merry way
Aniket was dropped off the bowling of Axar and he has made him feel the pain in his last over.
GONE! Kuldeep gets another
Pat Cummins is the man who gets caught in the deep, and this time due to a very good catch indeed by Fraser-McGurk. Just two runs had come in that over and the SRH skipper tries to correct that by pulling the last ball to the boundary. Fraser-McGurk takes the catch above his head with a reverse cup with the ball effectively behind him.

Cummins c Fraser-McGurk b Kuldeep Yadav 2 (7)

SRH 123/7 in 14 overs
Cummins c Fraser-McGurk b Kuldeep Yadav 2 (7)
SRH 123/7 in 14 overs
Fifty for Aniket Verma!
The 23-year-old gets his maiden IPL fifty with his team in a dire situation. What an innings this has been from Aniket. Unfortunately for him, or fortunately, depending on how you look at it, SRH need a much, much bigger score from him to get anywhere. He gets there in 34 balls with a single off the fifth ball of what is turning out to be another miserly over from Kuldeep.

SRH 123/6 in 13.5 overs
SRH 123/6 in 13.5 overs
OUT! Kuldeep gets one
Abhinav Manohar tries to go big and he has to now go home. It was a tight over from Kuldeep, two singles off the first ball and then two off the fifth. Finally, Manohar tries to go downtown off the last ball, ends up getting caught at long off.

Manohar c du Plessis b Kuldeep Yadav 4 (6)

SRH 119/6 in 12 overs
Manohar c du Plessis b Kuldeep Yadav 4 (6)
SRH 119/6 in 12 overs
OUT! Incredible catch and Klaasen has to go!
Nigam runs all the way back from backward point, the ball comes over his shoulder. He somehow holds on despite being completely off balance.
10 overs gone, SRH 105/4
Well this is quite a fightback from these two but they would now just how fickle it is. One wicket here can bring DC storming back into it. For now, though, they have to somehow end this partnership. Aniket on 40 off 25, Klaasen on 31 off 17.
Now 16 runs off the 8th! Aniket powering the SRH fightback
It has to be noted here that Aniket Verma was dropped on six runs in Axar's previous over by Abhishek Porel. Now the DC captain continues in the eighth, Klaasen takes a single first ball and Aniket then sends the next ball over deep square for a six. Then he smashes the next ball straight down the ground for another six and that brings up the 50-run stand between these two. Three singles to finish off that over.

Aniket on 34 off 17, Klaasen on 22 off 13.

SRH 90/4 in 8 overs
Aniket on 34 off 17, Klaasen on 22 off 13.
SRH 90/4 in 8 overs
16 runs in the 7th! Some resistance from Aniket and Klaasen
Vipraj Nigam bowls the first over after powerplay, two singles off the first two balls and then Klaasen skies a biggie. It falls in no man's land fortunately for him and moreover, the hooter goes off for no ball! Nigam tosses up the free hit delivery to Aniket outside off, the batters smashes it to long on for four. Then he hits the next ball over that fielder for six. Two singles to end that over.

SRH 74/4 in 7 overs
SRH 74/4 in 7 overs
50 up for SRH
It has come in five overs and so it has come at a good clip. The problem would be the four missing wickets. But they have Heinrich Klaasen out there and he gives SRH some momentum in that over from Starc. The fourth ball is pulled away by Klaasen for a six over deep square leg. The fifth is sent through cover for four. Klaasen on 11 off five, Aniket Verma at the other end on six off six.

SRH 50/4 in 5 overs
SRH 50/4 in 5 overs
GONE! STARC GETS HEAD, WICKET NO.4!
Axar sticks with Starc and so he is bowling his third over already in the fifth of the innings. The first ball is back of a length, Head goes on the back foot, seemingly looking to steer it past short third man. It was a nothing shot in the end and he edges it to Rahul. Wowza! SRH have collapsed in a heap here and it is all to Starc!

Head c Rahul b Starc 22 (12)

SRH 37/4 in 4.1 overs
Head c Rahul b Starc 22 (12)
SRH 37/4 in 4.1 overs
GONE! 2 in the over for Starc and it is the local boy!
This powerplay has not gone well at all for SRH. Nitish Kumar Reddy backs away, he had been given two proper high pace deliveries by Starc before this, one of which went for five wides. But Starc takes the pace off this time, Reddy is outfoxed. He goes for a big one off side, ends up skying that shot and is caught at mid-on.

Reddy c Patel b Starc 0 (2)

SRH 25/3 in 2.3 overs
Reddy c Patel b Starc 0 (2)
SRH 25/3 in 2.3 overs
OUT! Disappointment for Kishan again
He is gone for a single-digit score again. Starc goes short and wide, Kishan slashes hard. The ball goes to deep backward point where Stubbs takes a sharp catch over his head.

Kishan c Stubbs b Starc 2 (5)

SRH 20/2 in 2.1 overs
Kishan c Stubbs b Starc 2 (5)
SRH 20/2 in 2.1 overs
FOUR! Head ends the 2nd over in style
Four singles and a wide first five balls of that over by Mukesh Kumar, with a big appeal for LBW coming off the fourth ball against Ishan Kishan. The umpire shook his head and DC took the review. It was pitching outside leg and so that is a review lost for DC. Then Head flicks the last ball from Mukesh through short fine leg for four.

SRH 20/1 in 2 overs
SRH 20/1 in 2 overs
GONE! Abhishek Sharma run out in the first over!
Some dozy cricket from Abhishek. Abhishek takes a single first ball and then Head hits his Australia teammate for back to back fours off the second and third balls. They run two off the fourth and Head almost chops on to his own stumps off the next. Head went for the single, Abhishek seemed to hesitate in the beginning but continued running. He was ambling along even as the throw came in.

Abhishek Sharma run out (Nigam) 1 (1)

SRH 11/1 in 0.5 overs
Abhishek Sharma run out (Nigam) 1 (1)
SRH 11/1 in 0.5 overs
Get set, GO!
All right
DC vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2025, Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: What the captains said...
DC vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2025, Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins: We'll have a bat. Afternoon game, tends to be hot. Looks like a good wicket, put a big score hopefully. That was the trend last year - we put on some big scores. So, playing to our strengths. We weren't too worried either way. Playing the way we do, you got to accept that some games it's not going to work out. One positive from the last game is we were a long way from our best, few things went wrong and we still got almost 200 runs. The boys are still positive. so keen to get out there. Zeeshan comes in for Simarjeet.
Axar Patel: We would have batted as well as it's an afternoon game. In the last game, the ball was doing more in the second innings. We'll look to restrict them to a low total. We have played one game here, we were working on our plans based on our opponents. We need to be brave as a bowling unit. We have certain plans and we have an aggressive mindset. One change, Sameer Rizvi is out, KL Rahul is in.
DC vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2025, Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: SRH XI and Impact players
DC vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2025, Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins(c), Zeeshan Ansari, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami
Impact players: Sachin Baby, Eshan Malinga, Simarjeet Singh, Adam Zampa Wiaan Mulder
DC vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2025, Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: DC XI and Impact players
DC vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2025, Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel(w), KL Rahul, Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar
Impact subs: Karun Nair, Ashutosh Sharma, Sameer Rizvi, Donovan Ferreira Tripurana Vijay
DC vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2025, Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: TOSS ALERT!
DC vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2025, Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins has won it and SRH are batting first.
DC vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2025, Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kuldeep's bittersweet first game vs SRH in 2024
DC vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2025, Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma welcomed Kuldeep Yadav in the fiest game between DC and SRH last season by blasting him for four sixes in his first seven balls. However, Kuldeep went on to dismiss him, Travis Head, Aiden Markram and Nitish Kumar Reddy. SRH did win that match but they would be wary of Kuldeep's prowess today.
DC vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2025, Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Rahul is doing wicketkeeping drills…
DC vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2025, Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: This is interesting. It had been widely expected that Abhishek Porel will keep the gloves even with Rahul in the squad but we can see the former LSG captain doing some wicketkeeping drills during the warm-up. Does that mean there is going to be a bigger change of personnel than just Rahul replacing Rizvi?
DC vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2025, Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: DC's wobbly batting lineup
DC vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2025, Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Considering Rahul's tendency to get stuck in T20s, DC really run the danger of not giving him a clear role. It is expected that he will play at No.4 but DC's entire batting order looked quite wobbly in that last game. Ashutosh Sharma did play a miracle knock to take them to victory but they needed something as outlandish as that to get even close to challenging LSG in the first place. Will the fare much better today?
DC vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2025, Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Jake Fraser-McGurk, a shadow of his IPL 2024 self
DC vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2025, Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Jaker Fraser-McGurk pretty much burst onto the scene in the IPL last year but he has had little joy since. The young Australian scored 330 runs in nine innings in IPL 2024 at a strike rate of 234.04 and averaged 36.66. Since then, he has scored only 382 runs in 24 T20 innings, at a strike rate of 136.91 with an average of 15.91.
DC vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2025, Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Can KL Rahul shed the T20 baggage
DC vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2025, Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: The first half of 2025 has been good to KL Rahul. He hasn't got injured, an important point considering how his career has gone so far, and he has shown just how important he is to India in Tests and ODIs. With T20s, though, there is the baggage of slow past innings that Rahul is carrying and his stats in the IPL reflect that. Rahul has scored 4638 runs in 132 IPL matches but that has come at a strike rate of 134.60.
DC vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2025, Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Spinners beware…
DC vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2025, Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma has the best strike-rate (197.3) against spin in IPL since 2023 among all the batters who have faced at least 100 balls.
DC vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2025, Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: What's the weather like in Vizag?
DC vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2025, Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Nice bright sunshine today, not a cloud in sight. No rain expected at all and it will be quite hot until say around 5pm, at which point the evening breeze should become and provide some respite to the players.
DC vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2025, Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Ishan Kishan makes his presence felt
DC vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2025, Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Drama has been the keyword in Ishan Kishan's career in the past year and a half and a new entry was made in that bracket when he made his SRH debut against RR this season. Facing a side coached by Rahul Dravid, who was India's head coach when Kishan's central contract was shredded to pieces, he smashed an unbeaten 106 off 47 balls to lead SRH to a cool 286/6. If this is how he is going to go about his business this season, it will be pretty difficult for India to not let him back in through those dressing doors.
DC vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2025, Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Can Starc stop Head-Abhishek again?
DC vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2025, Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma didn't like facing Mitchell Starc one bit during the qualifier and the final last season. Head was dismissed for a two-ball duck in the first qualifier and so he let Abhishek face up against Starc in the final and well, the latter ended up bamboozlig the SRH opener with the ball of the tournament.
DC vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2025, Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: The incredible Ashutosh
DC vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2025, Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: They were chasing 210 and they lost half their side within the first seven overs for 65 runs. And yet, DC somehow beat LSG with one wicket and three balls to spare. That is because their lower order finisher extraordinaire Ashutosh Sharma smashed an unbeaten 66 in 31 balls. He had made a name for himself doing similar things for Punjab Kings last season and yet, puzzlingly, they let him go. Now he seems set to show at DC that last season was no fluke after all and there are now calls coming asking for him to get a look-in at the international level.
DC vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2025, Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Nitish Kumar Reddy at home, away from home
DC vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2025, Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: This is officially DC's home and well, they did have a lot of support when Ashutosh Sharma dramatically turned things around to power them to victory in their previous match. But it will be interesting to see what happens today considering SRH have local hero Nitish Kumar Reddy in their lineup.
DC vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2025, Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Head-to-Head records
DC vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2025, Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: SRH lead he head to head records between these two but not by much.
DC vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2025, Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: KL Rahul is here...
DC vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2025, Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: He was in the nets for DC and is surely set to make his debut now. He should be slotting it at No.4, with Sameer Rizvi set to make way. It remains to be seen whether he will keep wickets though.
DC vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2025, Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: SRH full squad
DC vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2025, Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami, Simarjeet Singh, Adam Zampa, Sachin Baby, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Wiaan Mulder, Kamindu Mendis, Rahul Chahar, Atharva Taide, Eshan Malinga
DC vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2025, Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Delhi Capitals full squad
DC vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2025, Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel(w), Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Karun Nair, Donovan Ferreira, Tripurana Vijay, Darshan Nalkande, Dushmantha Chameera, KL Rahul, T Natarajan, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Manvanth Kumar L, Madhav Tiwari
DC vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2025, Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Hello and welcome!
DC vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2025, Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: SRH have thrown down the gauntlet for the season once again but it will be interesting to see how they fare now that they have been taken out of their natural setting. DC, on the other hand, have a KL Rahul-shaped addition coming their way.