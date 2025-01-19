Menu Explore
DDCA 'not sure' over Virat Kohli playing Ranji Trophy game vs Railways after being 'advised rest' for Saurashtra match

ByHT Sports Desk
Jan 19, 2025 09:12 AM IST

The Delhi selection committee remain unsure about whether Virat Kohli will play the final group game against Railways.

Both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma came under fire after their dreadful run in Test cricket in the last calendar year. But while the India captain gave into the uproar after BCCI made domestic cricket mandatory for selection, this making himself available for Mumbai's next Ranji Trophy game against Jammu and Kashmir, the former opted out of Delhi's upcoming red-ball game against Saurashtra, citing neck injury. The Delhi selection committee now remain unsure about whether Kohli will play the final group game against Railways.

India's Virat Kohli walks off the ground after being dismissed by Australia's Scott Boland during day two of the fifth cricket Test match between Australia and India (AFP)
India's Virat Kohli walks off the ground after being dismissed by Australia's Scott Boland during day two of the fifth cricket Test match between Australia and India (AFP)

The second half of the 2024/25 Ranji Trophy season is scheduled to begin on January 23. Amid the criticism over Kohli's absence from domestic cricket since 2012, the Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) named the former India captain as part of probables for Delhi's last two group games.

However, the 36-year-old opted out of the game against Saurashtra, with a senior DDCA official telling news agency PTI that the selectors are still unsure whether Kohli will turn up for the match against Railways at home, starting January 31. Kohli is reportedly suffering from a neck niggle.

"Kohli has been advised rest because of a neck sprain sustained during the final Test against Australia at Sydney. He is not available for the Saurashtra game. About the Railways game, which is also Delhi's last league encounter, we are still not sure," said the official on conditions of anonymity.

Pant to play for Delhi; KL Rahul out

After the BCCI made domestic cricket participation mandatory, only two India stars are set to miss out on their respective Ranji Trophy fixtures -- Kohli for Delhi and KL Rahul for Karnataka due to an elbow niggle. Meanwhile, other big names have made themselves available, which include India skipper Rohit and Yashasvi Jaiswal (Mumbai vs J&K), Rishabh Pant (Delhi vs Saurashtra), and Shubman Gill (Punjab vs Karnataka).

Contrary to earlier reports, not Pant, but Ayush Badoni will continue to lead the Delhi side. The decision came after Pant, according to a report in PTI, told the DDCA top boss Jaitley that he wouldn't like any tinkering of leadership just for a single game when his Lucknow Super Giants colleague is doing a fine job. He wanted continuity in leadership.

Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings.
Follow Us On