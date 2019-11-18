DDCA president Rajat Sharma takes back resignation, directors want standoff

cricket

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 23:36 IST

A day after the Ombudsman for Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA), Justice Badar Durrez Ahmed, acted on complaints and stayed the resolutions that saw the ouster and subsequent stepping down of the top officials, association president Rajat Sharma withdrew his resignation and returned to official duties. Chief Executive Officer Ravikant Chopra, who too had quit, also returned.

“In deference to the orders of Honourable Ombudsman, I have assumed the charge of the office of President, DDCA, with immediate effect. I would request you all to cooperate with me in running the affairs of the DDCA in an efficient, honest and transparent manner,” wrote Sharma in his statement to the members.

“In the light of present developments, no meeting of the Apex Council can be convened without my concurrence. I would, therefore, urge all of you to neither convene nor hold or attend any meeting of the Apex Council which has not been convened by me or has been convened without my concurrence,” Sharma’s statement added.

However, the association’s directors are planning to go ahead with a meeting on Tuesday evening. “We are going ahead with the meeting as according to the Companies Act, under which the DDCA is registered, the resignation cannot be taken back and the Ombudsman orders are not binding. We have sent a letter, signed by eight directors to Sharma, explaining why he cannot take back his resignation,” said Sanjay Bharadwaj, a former Delhi cricketer and now a director.

This has already resulted in confusion over the selection of the U-19 team. The team was supposed to be picked on Sunday but differences arose between Rajan Manchanda, one of the directors and convenor of the U-19 selection committee, and the selectors. The selectors, led by Mayank Tehlan, wanted to pick the team for three matches, while Manchanda insisted that the squad be picked for just one match.

Bhardwaj, who was director (cricket), oversaw fresh trials on Monday without the presence of a selector. “We wanted to check the players and called all the 60-odd boys shortlisted for trials. We just wanted to ensure all the players get a fair chance,” said Bhardwaj.

Justice Ahmed said, “I am due to meet the parties on November 27 and will come out with a decision after that. I asked for the status quo—as on November 12 with Sharma in charge—to ensure there is no state of flux and things continue smoothly.”

Former cricketer Kirti Azad, who on November 5 had written to Rajat Sharma that he and ex-India captain Bishan Bedi are not getting time to meet top officials, the CEO and CFO and that their complaints are lying unattended, has now written to BCCI president Sourav Ganguly asking to put an administrator in DDCA. “Any delay in strict steps will only worsen the situation,” wrote Azad.