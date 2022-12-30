DDCA secretary releases update on Rishabh Pant's health following horrific car crash: 'We are concerned but he's stable'

Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) secretary Siddharth Sahib Singh has released an update on Rishabh Pant's health after the India star met with a horrific car accident on Friday. Singh stated that Pant is “stable” after the accident and is undergoing treatment. "We are all concerned but thankfully he is stable. We at DDCA are keeping a tab and wish him a speedy recovery," DDCA secretary Siddharth Sahib Singh said in a statement, as quoted by PTI.

Pant met with the accident while he was travelling to his hometown of Roorkee in Uttarakhand. His BMW car collided with a divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. Pant's car was entirely burnt and he received severe injuries on his head, back, and leg. He was taken to a local hospital, sources close to the cricketer confirmed to the news agency.

"He himself was driving the car when it hit the divider on Delhi Narson border. He was immediately taken to Saksham Hospital but later shifted to Max Hospital in Dehradun for further treatment," the source said.

Pant was part of the India XI when the side last played during the second Test of the series against Bangladesh last week. The wicketkeeper-batter had scored an important 93-run knock in the first innings of the Test, that steer India's strong comeback in the match as the side eventually won the series 2-0. Following the end of the series, Pant travelled to Dubai where he was seen enjoying quality time with former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

He was supposed to join a strength and conditioning programme at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru to prepare for a four-match Test series against Australia.

Pant has scored 2,271 runs in 33 Tests so far with the help of five hundreds and 11 fifties. He has also represented the country in 30 ODIs and 66 T20Is.

