Smith working on hand-eye coordination through isolation batting

At home with his family during the isolation period, Smith is working on improving his hand-eye coordination through isolation batting.

cricket Updated: Apr 22, 2020 15:07 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Australia's Steve Smith bats during a training session
Australia's Steve Smith bats during a training session (AP)
         

Premier Australia batsman Steve Smith is making sure he keeps honing his skills even though no cricketing activities are currently taking place due to coronavirus pandemic.

At home with his family during the isolation period, Smith is working on improving his hand-eye coordination through isolation batting.

“Nice little exercise that we can do at home to improve our skills, particularly the hand-eye coordination,” said Smith in the 50-second long video on Instagram on Wednesday.

He then takes a tennis ball and hits it against a wall numerous times while focussing on the bat face and his feet movement.

“Just a little bit of #isobatting to keep up the hand-eye coordination #cricketdrill #stayhome #stayactive,” he captioned the video.

Under normal circumstances, Smith would have been currently playing for the Rajasthan Royals in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) which currently stands “indefinitely suspended” because of COVID-19.

As a result of the coronavirus pandemic which has so far claimed more than 1.7 lakh lives across the world, a spate of series and tournaments, including the IPL 2020, Australia’s tour of Bangladesh, South Africa’s tour of Sri Lanka and Bangladesh’s tour of Ireland have been postponed indefinitely

