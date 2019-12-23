Decade of Team India: Most wins, most series wins, best win percentage

cricket

Updated: Dec 23, 2019 14:31 IST

After the Indian team bagged the ODI series against West Indies, captain Virat Kohli said: 2019 has been one of the best years for Indian cricket. Apart from the 30 minutes in the World Cup, it’s been a great year. We’ll keep chasing that ICC trophy. But apart from that, the way we’ve played has been satisfying. Having a bunch of fast bowlers who can bowl out any opposition anywhere - them taking the attention away from the spinners in India is a huge achievement. We feel we have it in us to win series overseas, not just the odd game. We are in the process of trying out people, see how they react under pressure. Whether people want to accept it or not, the younger people will have to step up in a few years.

ALSO READ: Rohit beats Kohli, also achieves remarkable feat for 7th straight year

In many ways, 2019 has been a year for Indian cricket - they have dominated ODI cricket like no one else. With 157 wins from 249 ODIs, India sit on top of the list of most ODI wins between 2010 and 2019.

India’s win-loss ratio of 1.987 is the highest by a team in ODI cricket between January 1, 2010, and December 22, 2019. They have lost just 79 in 249 ODIs (6 tied games and 7 No Result).

Australia come second with 125 wins out of 216 matches with a win-loss ratio of 1.582. Current world champions England are third on the list with 123 wins from 218 matches and a win-loss ratio of 1.500.

ALSO READ: Problem & promise: 3 talking points after India clinched the ODI series

India lead the pack as far as series wins are concerned - they have won 35 series between 2010 and 2019. England are second with 32 while Australia are third with 30 wins.

Team India has won 96 matches away (home of opposition + neutral venue) in this decade.

o This is 2nd most no. of win after Pakistan in ODIs

o India has the highest away win % of 60.00 in ODIs this decade.