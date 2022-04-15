Deepak Chahar pens emotional message for CSK fans after being ruled out of IPL 2022, says he is 'sorry'

Chennai Super Kings pacer Deepak Chahar on Friday was officially ruled out of IPL 2022 owing to a back injury. Although news of Chahar picking up the injury emerged a couple of days ago, the IPL through a released confirmed that the India quick will indeed not be taking any part in the ongoing season for CSK. Chahar picked up the injury during his rehab at the NCA, where he was recovering from a quadricep tear sustained during the T20I series between India and West Indies in February. (Follow IPL Coverage)

A couple of hours before Chahar’s unavailability was made official, the India seamer penned an emotional message on Twitter, stressing that he 'really wanted to play'.

"Sorry guys. Unfortunately, I will be missing out this season of the IPL due to an injury. Really wanted to play but will come back better and stronger like I have always done. Thanks for always supporting me with your love and wishes. Need your blessings," Chahar wrote on Twitter.

It was initially believed that Chahar would be able to return for the latter stages of CSK’s campaign but the back injury shunned those chances. It is believed that the BCCI does not want to risk Chahar since they want him fit and in perfect shape for the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.

Chahar has been one of CSK's heroes in the last few seasons. In his first year with the franchise in 2018, when CSK made a comeback in the IPL, Chahar picked up 10 wickets from 12 matches but really turned it up a notch the following season. In 2019, as CSK reached the final, Chahar grabbed 22 wickets. The next two seasons, he scalped 12 and 14 wickets respectively and became MS Dhoni’s go-to man.

As Chahar honed his skills even further by dishing out impressive performances with both bat and ball for the Indian team, his stocks grew. At the IPL 2022 mega auction in February, CSK shelled out ₹14 crore on Chahar, making him the second-costliest buy after Mumbai Indians’ Ishan Kishan.