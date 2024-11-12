Menu Explore
Deepak Chahar reminds CSK of his special powerplay skills ahead of IPL Auction: ‘Would like to don yellow jersey again’

ByHT Sports Desk
Nov 12, 2024 11:33 AM IST

Deepak Chahar asserted that the franchises in the auction will value his services more, considering the number of runs scored in the powerplay last season.

Indian pacer Deepak Chahar has an intuition that his former franchise Chennai Super Kings are going to bid for him again in the upcoming mega auction. Chahar has been part of the CSK set-up for the past few years, and he openly expressed that he wants the yellow jersey once again after getting released by them recently. The right-arm seamer was signed by CSK for a whopping INR 14 crore in the IPL 2022 mega auction, however, it didn't turn out well for him. He missed the 2022 season due to injury, and then his form dipped in the last couple of seasons, with 13 and 5 wickets, respectively, in the 2023 and 2024 editions.

Deepak Chahar was released by Chennai Super Kings ahead of IPL mega auction.(PTI)
Chahar asserted that the franchises in the auction will value his services more, considering the number of runs scored in the powerplay last season. He has proven his worth consistently in that phase of the game in the past.

"I was not retained by them in the last mega auction as well. But they went all out for me and bought me back. I don't know what will happen this year, but I know my skill will be valued more now given the fact that around 90-100 runs are being scored in the Powerplay and that's why the teams are scoring more than 200 more frequently. I have proved how valuable I can be in limiting runs in that phase of the game," Chahar told the Times of India.

'CSK will bid for me again': Chahar

CSK didn't have too many surprises except giving the same retention amount - 18 crore to both skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and veteran Ravindra Jadeja. MS Dhoni, for whom uncapped player rule was created, was retained for 4 crore. While Shivam Dube ( 12 crore) and Matheesha Pathirana ( 13 crore) were the other two retentions for them.

The 32-year-old said he would want Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals to bid for him.

"I think they will bid for me again. I would like to don the yellow jersey again and if not that, then I would want Rajasthan Royals to bid for me," he added.

