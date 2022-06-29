'If you don't have option, why don't you go out like a warrior': Deepak Hooda reflects on performance in Ireland T20Is

India batter Deepak Hooda made the most of his opportunity playing up the order for India, grabbing the player of the series award against Ireland. After a couple of strong IPL seasons and his maiden call-up to the team earlier this year, Hooda was able to grab his chance with both hands, scoring a rapid 47* to guide India to victory in the first T20I before becoming only the fourth Indian batter to notch up a T20I century in the second.

Hooda was attacking and imperious on the Irish pitches, using his height to his full advantage, using his long strides to come down the track often, or to pull away short balls for massive sixes. He was destructive and powerful, and has made a case for himself to be given opportunities in tournaments such as the Asia Cup later this year, and even potentially the T20 World Cup.

He was thrown into the deep end in the first match, asked to open due to the injury to Ruturaj Gaikwad. It could have been a tricky chase with just 12 overs to score 108 runs, but Hooda was up to the task, despite his inexperience in the position before.

“Leave international, I have never opened in my life. But yes, being a top order batsman, you have to take on the challenges that you are presented with, you have to cope up with them,” said Hooda in the post-match presentation. “You do not have an option, and if you do not have an option then why don’t you go out there like a warrior. That’s how I think. I was ready for that and things were working my way. I am happy about that.”

Hooda batted at number 3 in the second T20I, the position in which he has performed so well with Lucknow Super Giants, but had to come in early after Ishan Kishan lost his wicket. He made the most of the additional time at the crease, stitching together a record 176-run partnership with Sanju Samson, and showing his ability to score both on the offside and legside as well as straight down the wicket. He reached his 90 in 45 balls, but took 10 deliveries to reach his century after that — but given his strike rate in the first part of his innings, he could afford that.

However, Hooda is not prepared to bask in the glory, and will move forwards and try to get better. “I have learned lately that a player should not be going ahead of himself. One has to live in the moment and if your process and ethics are right, you will do well.”

Asked about his impressive technique and hitting ability against the short ball, Hooda said “I like short balls. When you go to Australia, or you play very good competitive cricket, that’s where they bowl at you.” He might well be a good option to take to Australia for the World Cup, but for this he will need to dislodge Virat Kohli at number 3 — a tall task, but Hooda did all he could to stake his claim.

India will now prepare for the make-up Test at Edgbaston, before the limited overs series against England, in which Rahul Dravid might once again consider giving Hooda some gametime to see how he fares against the moving ball before making his decision on what the team should look like in Australia.

