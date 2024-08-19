Deepti's all-round brilliance to Mandhana's shaky season: Here's how the Indian stars performed in Women's Hundred 2024

India all-rounder Deepti Sharma played a crucial role with both bat and ball as London Spirit lifted their maiden Women's Hundred title, beating Welsh Fire by four wickets in the final at the Lord's. London Spirit's Deepti Sharma celebrates after winning the Women's Hundred final.(Action Images via Reuters)

Deepti snapped a wicket giving away 23 runs and then smashed a run-a-ball 16, including the winning six off Hayley Matthews, as the Indian and England's Charlie Dean jumped into each other's arms in celebration.

How did the three Indian Players Perform in The Hundred 2024?

1. Smriti Mandhana's Struggles and Brief Spark

Smriti Mandhana, playing for Southern Brave, had a challenging season in The Hundred 2024. She began with a series of low scores, managing only 15, 0, and 2 in her first three innings. Despite these early struggles, Mandhana showed her potential in a later match against Trent Rockets, scoring 42 runs off 27 balls, including seven boundaries. This performance was a brief highlight in an otherwise tough season for her. Over five matches, she accumulated just 60 runs, averaging 14.75 with a decent strike rate of 155.26.

2. Richa Ghosh's Uneven Journey with Birmingham Phoenix

Richa Ghosh, who switched from London Spirit to Birmingham Phoenix, had an inconsistent season. Her first two matches were particularly disappointing, scoring 9 and 0, failing to provide the support needed for her team. However, Ghosh gradually found her rhythm, scoring 12 off 14 balls in her next match and then delivering a vital 41 off 36 balls against Trent Rockets. This latter innings was part of a record fourth-wicket partnership of 95 runs, showing her ability to step up when needed. Despite these efforts, her overall performance remained mixed, displaying her struggle to adapt to the new team and format.

3. Deepti Sharma's All-Round Brilliance

Deepti Sharma was the standout Indian player in The Hundred 2024, playing a crucial role in London Spirit's successful campaign. Her contributions with both bat and ball were pivotal in leading her team to victory in the final against Welsh Fire. Deepti scored a crucial 16 not out, including a match-winning six, and also took a wicket in the final, sealing the title for her team. Throughout the season, she scored 212 runs at an impressive strike rate of 132.5 and took eight wickets in eight games. Deepti's performances, including key partnerships and consistent contributions, were an indication of her value as an all-rounder and highlighted her growth as a finisher in pressure situations.

These three players had varied experiences in The Hundred 2024. Sharma stood out for her consistent all-round performance, while Mandhana and Ghosh faced challenges in finding form.