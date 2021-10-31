'Definitely a guy in our plans': Virat Kohli on India allrounder's chances of making it to playing XI in T20 World Cup

As India's campaign in the T20 World Cup continues, questions continue over who possible combinations India may go ahead with in the coming matches. For Virat Kohli & co., the uncertainty over the team's selections has increased ever more so after India lost their opening match against New Zealand last week.

The biggest question for India on selection revolves around the allrounders and bowling combinations. Hardik Pandya is not yet fully fit to bowl, even though he has started bowling at the nets, and has indicated he might do so at a later stage in the tournament.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's form has also come into question with the ball after a series of insipid performances. India have another allrounder in the squad, who is a fast bowler and may replace either Pandya or Bhuvneshwar in the playing XI - Shardul Thakur.

India captain Virat Kohli was asked about Shardul at the pre-match press conference on Saturday, ahead of their game against New Zealand, and he revealed that the youngster is definitely in their plans and may find himself in the playing XI soon enough.

“He's (Shardul) definitely a guy who's in our plans, constantly making a case of for himself. He is definitely someone who can bring a lot of value to the team,” Kohli said.

"What role he plays or where he fits in, that's something that I cannot obviously talk about right now. But yes, Shardul is someone who's got great potential and he will add great value to the team," he added.

India will play against New Zealand on Saturday.

