New Delhi [India], : Wrestler Vinesh Phogat is awaiting a decision on her potential silver medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics after being disqualified from the final in the 50kg wrestling event. During this period, former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar voiced his opinion on the matter, expressing his support for Phogat and addressing her disqualification. "Definitely deserves silver...": Tendulkar supports Vinesh's medal appeal following disqualification

On Friday, Tendulkar shared his statement on X,

"Every sport has rules and those rules need to be seen in context, maybe even revisited at times. Vinesh Phogat qualified fair and square for the finals. Her disqualification by weight was before the finals, and hence, for her to be robbed of a deserving silver medal defies logic and sporting sense.

"It would have been understandable if an athlete were to have been disqualified for ethical breaches such as the usage of performance enhancing drugs. In that case, to not be awarded any medal and be placed last would be justifiable. However, Vinesh beat her opponents fairly to reach the top two. She definitely deserves a silver medal.

"While we all wait for a verdict from the Court of Arbitration for Sport, let us hope and pray that Vinesh gets the recognition she deserves,"

Sachin Tendulkar expressed that while every sport has its rules, those rules should be considered in context and possibly reviewed. He emphasized that Vinesh Phogat had fairly qualified for the finals, and her disqualification, which occurred before the finals, makes it illogical for her to be denied a silver medal.

Tendulkar argued that disqualification for ethical violations, such as doping, would warrant not receiving a medal, but since Phogat reached the top two through fair competition, she rightfully deserves the silver medal.

He concluded by hoping that as they await a decision from the Court of Arbitration for Sport, Phogat will receive the recognition she has earned.

The Indian Olympic Association is assisting Vinesh with her appeal after she was disqualified from the competition for being 100gm over the stipulated 50kg on the second day of her competition. She had made the weight on the first day and won three bouts on her way to the final.

United World Wrestling competition rules stipulate that a wrestler's results would be annulled if he does not make the weight on either day of competition. IOA President Dr PT Usha and Wrestling Federation of India President Sanjay Singh had requested UWW President Nenad Lalovic on Wednesday to not annul Vinesh's results from the first day.

The CAS has established an ad hoc division in Paris, led by President Michael Lenard from the US, to handle cases during the Olympics. This division is located within the Paris judicial court in the 17th arrondissement.

Following her disqualification from the Paris Olympics final, Vinesh Phogat announced her retirement from wrestling on Thursday.

