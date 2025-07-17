Deleted Virat Kohli clip resurfaces after Karnataka government's report blames RCB for Chinnaswamy stampede

The Karnataka government, on Thursday, submitted a report to the High Court, blaming the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for the stampede outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on June 4, which claimed the lives of 11 people and left over 50 people injured. Based on the report, lapses and mismanagement from the franchise led to the stampede. It also pointed out that RCB, DNA Networks, and Karnataka State Cricket Association did not take any prior permission from the police before organising the event. Virat Kohli and RCB players present the IPL trophy to the Bengaluru fans.(AFP)

In a report initially submitted on June 12 and disclosed by the court on July 8, RCB publicly promoted the event despite police denial. They even used Virat Kohli's clip to promote the event.

On June 4, at 8:55 AM, RCB had shared Kohli's video message celebrating with Bengaluru fans, encouraging followers to join the celebrations, as they announced a victory parade from Vidhana Soudha to Chinnaswamy Stadium. The video was shared on their official handle on X and the caption said that the team "intends to celebrate this victory with the people of Bengaluru and RCB fans on 04.06.2025 after the team returns to Bengaluru."

RCB later deleted the Kohli clip, but it surfaced on Thursday after Karnataka Government's report became public.

At 3:14, another post announced limited free passes for the event as it mentioned the timing of the parade. "This post mentioned, for the first and only time, that free passes (limited entry) were available on shop.royalchallengers.com, and until this point, there had been no information regarding the disbursement of passes, implying that the event was open to all based on RCB's prior posts," the report noted.

On June 4, 11 people died and more than 50 were injured in a stampede outside the stadium as a huge crowd of nearly 3 lakh people had gathered to witness the victory celebration of RCB, who had claimed their maiden IPL title.

Following the incident, the Karnataka government suspended top police officials at the Cubbon Park Police Station on June 5 and formed a one-man commission under a retired High Court Judge to probe the incident.