Delhi Capitals all out for 75 against RCB: Where does it rank in the list of lowest IPL totals of all time

The venue that witnessed the highest successful chase in IPL history on Saturday saw the complete opposite on Monday evening, as Delhi Capitals were bundled out for just 75 in 16.3 overs by Royal Challengers Bengaluru. It was Delhi’s third-lowest total in IPL history, and their lowest since rebranding from Daredevils to Capitals ahead of the 2019 season. Delhi Capitals' Axar Patel walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal by Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Bhuvneshwar Kumar during the IPL match (PTI)

The writing was on the wall early after Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood ran riot with the new ball after RCB captain Rajat Patidar opted to bowl first at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Bhuvneshwar struck in the second ball of the innings, yorking debutant Sahil Parakh, before Hazlewood picked up two wickets in two balls in the next over. Bhuvneshwar returned to dismiss Tristan Stubbs and Axar Patel in the same over, while Hazlewood struck again in the powerplay, removing Nitish Rana to leave Delhi in tatters.

DC vs RCB LIVE Score, IPL 2026

The hosts, who had seen PBKS chase down 265 at the same venue just two days earlier, were left reeling at 13 for 6 at the end of the powerplay — the lowest-ever six-over total by an IPL team in a completed match.

David Miller and Impact Sub Abhishek Porel did offer some resistance, but Delhi were always playing catch-up. After the top six managed just seven runs between them, including three ducks, the seventh-wicket pair added 43 runs.

However, after the early carnage from RCB’s pacers, the spinners — Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma — joined the party to chip in with wickets. Hazlewood eventually returned to pick up his fourth as Delhi were folded for 75.

Where does DC’s 75 rank? This was Delhi’s third-lowest IPL total, after scores of 66 and 67 against Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab, respectively, both in 2017. It was also the lowest total at the Arun Jaitley Stadium since that 66 nine years ago, and the third-lowest total against RCB.

Overall, Delhi’s 75 ranks 12th on the all-time list of lowest IPL totals.

Lowest IPL totals of all time: Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 49 vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Eden Gardens, 2017

Rajasthan Royals: 58 vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Cape Town, 2009

Rajasthan Royals: 59 vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Jaipur, 2023

Delhi Daredevils: 66 vs Mumbai Indians, Delhi, 2017

Delhi Daredevils: 67 vs Kings XI Punjab, Mohali, 2017

Kolkata Knight Riders: 67 vs Mumbai Indians, Wankhede, 2008

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 68 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Brabourne, 2022

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 70 vs Chennai Super Kings, Chennai, 2019

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 70 vs Rajasthan Royals, Abu Dhabi, 2014

Kings XI Punjab: 73 vs Rising Pune Supergiant, Pune, 2017

Kochi Tuskers Kerala: 74 vs Deccan Chargers, Kochi, 2011

Delhi Capitals: 75 vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Delhi, 2026