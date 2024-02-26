 Delhi Capitals crush UP Warriorz by 9 wickets in WPL | Cricket - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cricket News / Delhi Capitals crush UP Warriorz by 9 wickets in WPL

Delhi Capitals crush UP Warriorz by 9 wickets in WPL

PTI |
Feb 26, 2024 11:55 PM IST

Chasing 120, Delhi Capitals scored 123 for one in 14.3 overs.

Delhi Capitals crushed UP Warriorz by nine wickets in a one-sided Women's Premier League match here on Monday.

Delhi Capitals batters Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues celebrate after winning the Women's Premier League (WPL) match over UP Warriorz(PTI)
Delhi Capitals batters Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues celebrate after winning the Women's Premier League (WPL) match over UP Warriorz(PTI)

After restricting UP Warriorz to a mere 119 for nine in the first half, Meg Lanning (51) and Shafali Verma (64 not out) knocked off the target without any hassle.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Chasing 120, Delhi Capitals scored 123 for one in 14.3 overs.

Delhi Capitals won the game with 5.3 overs to spare and moved to the second position in the five-team points table.

Earlier, Radha Yadav returned 4-0-20-4 after Marizanne Kapp (4-1-5-3) blew away UP Warriorz's top order.

Shweta Sehrawat waged a lone battle of sorts scoring 45 from 42 balls with five fours and a six.

For Delhi, Arundhati Reddy and Annabel Sutherland chipped in one wicket apiece.

Brief scores: UP Warriorz 119/9 in 20 overs (Shweta Sehrawat 45; Marizanne Kapp 3/5, Radha Yadav 4/20) lost to Delhi Capitals 123/1 in 14.3 overs (Meg Lanning 51, Shafali Verma 64*; Sophie Ecclestone 1/ 31) by 9 wickets.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Catch all the Latest Cricket News, India vs England Live ScoreLive Cricket Score and IPL 2024 Schedule match updates along with Cricket Schedule, WPL 2024 and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On