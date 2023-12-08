Delhi Capitals look to add depth to their squad at WPL Auction 2024 on Saturday

New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI): Delhi Capitals are all geared up to strengthen their squad in the Auction for the Women's Premier League 2024 set to be held in Mumbai on Saturday. The Delhi-based franchise, which has retained 15 players, has to acquire three players to complete their squad for the WPL. It has a remaining purse of ₹2.25 crore ahead of the Auction. HT Image

Speaking ahead of the Auction, Delhi Capitals' Head Coach Jonathan Batty said, "We want to improve the depth of the squad. We did really well in last year's Auction and constructed a good 18-player squad. We'll just look to make our current squad slightly better in the upcoming Auction. The coaching group has had a few discussions on the team we want to have and we are excited to go into the Auction."

Batty also expressed that the WPL has set the standard for all the other women's tournaments in the world, "We witnessed a great quality of cricket in the last edition of the Women's Premier League. The best players in the world were in the tournament. We saw some great matches and scores. This tournament is the benchmark for all the other women's tournaments in the world."

When asked about the impact of the WPL, Assistant Coach Hemlata Kala said, "There's a lot of excitement among the women cricketers after the advent of the Women's Premier League. All players want to be a part of the tournament. The first season of the WPL has had a positive impact on women's cricket. And we can see that with the Indian team doing well in T20s in recent months. The players have also improved their skills in power-hitting and fielding."

Please find below the names of the players retained by the Delhi Capitals for WPL 2024:

Overseas Players: Meg Lanning (C), Jess Jonassen, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Laura Harris.

Indian Players: Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Taniyaa Bhatia, Minnu Mani, Sneha Deepthi, Titas Sadhu. (ANI)