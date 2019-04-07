Delhi Capitals Predicted 11 Team: Today IPL match RCB vs Delhi Capitals 2019

Such has been the varying fortunes of the side that the Delhi Capitals will be glad they are now on the road. The pitches at the Kotla were sluggish and it did not assist the home side at all - a team which has hit the deck fast bowlers and young free-stroking batsmen.

They will land in M Chinnaswamy Stadium, a pitch which should suit the strengths of Delhi Capitals and they will be up against a side which simply does not know what to do to get over the line.

ALSO READ: RCB vs DC: Top five player battles for watch out for in Bengaluru

Shikhar Dhawan needs to step up now, he has scored 152 runs in five games at a strike rate of 116.92 so far. Coach Ricky Ponting has already asked him to quicken the pace. Also, his average in IPL games in Bengaluru reads 48.2 and on a much truer surface, he should be able to provide a quick start to his side.

“Everything was going good. We are practicing hard and preparing well, but not been able to execute on the ground. It is cricket. It happens. Personally, I don’t think IPL is very tough. There will be ups and downs for teams,” young Prithvi Shaw said before the match.

ALSO READ: RCB predicted XI against Delhi Capitals - Big changes expected

Considering the surface, Delhi could make a few tactical changes to their side, and this is how we believe they could line up for the match:

Predicted XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Colin Ingram, Axar Patel, Chris Morris, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Sandeep Lamichhane, Ishant Sharma

First Published: Apr 07, 2019 10:40 IST