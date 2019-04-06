IPL 2019, RCB vs DC: Top five player battles for watch out for in Bengaluru

In charge of a house in complete disorder, Virat Kohli will hope that Royal Challengers Bangalore play in the manner that defines his cricket, when they meet Delhi Capitals in the IPL on Sunday.

RCB have suffered five straight losses in this edition, while the visitors are coming into the game with two wins and three reverses.

After losing the last match against Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday, RCB’s position has become precarious, and they have to win almost all their remaining games to keep their chances alive.

Despite AB de Villiers and Kohli striking form by scoring 63 and 84 respectively, RCB bowlers failed to restrict KKR, who was powered by Andre Russell’s explosive knock.

Here’s a look at the top five player battles to watch out for in the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals.

Virat Kohli vs Amit Mishra

Virat Kohli batted beautifully in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders and he will surely look to continue his form in this season of the IPL. The RCB skipper smashed 84 runs from 49 balls against KKR. However, Amit Mishra will be waiting for a chance to bowl against Kohli. The Indian captain has batted at a strike-rate of 160.20 against the leg-spinner, but Mishra has dismissed Kohli twice in the IPL.

AB de Villiers vs Chris Morris

AB de Villiers will be fancying his chances against Chirs Morris, because he has smacked him for 64 runs off 28 balls in the Indian Premier League. Morris is a vital cog in the Delhi bowling line-up and he will surely to look to improve his record against De Villiers. He hasn’t taken the South African’s wicket in the cash-rich league so far.

Parthiv Patel vs Ishant Sharma

Parthiv Patel and Ishant Sharma have had an interesting contest in the IPL so far. The wicketkeeper-batsman has scored 35 runs off 25 balls against the fast bowler, but Ishant has got him out once in the cash-rich league. Parthiv has been in good nick in this season and he will surely be looking to take on Ishant in the Powerplay overs.

Rishabh Pant vs Mohammed Siraj

Rishabh Pant hasn’t set the stage on fire since his unbeaten 78 against Mumbai Indians. Therefore he will be looking to get going in the match against RCB. The Delhi batsman has had the upper hand against Mohammed Siraj in the IPL so far. Pant has scored 44 runs off 20 balls in the IPL, however Siraj has dismissed him once in the competition.

Shikhar Dhawan vs Yuzvendra Chahal

Shikhar Dhawan hasn’t been in the best of form in this season and matters might get worse for him when he faces Yuzvendra Chahal in his next match. Dhawan has struggled to get going against Chahal with a strike-rate of 97.44 and he has been dismissed twice by the leg-spinner. Will Chahal get the better of Dhawan again? We’ll have to wait and see.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published: Apr 06, 2019 18:51 IST