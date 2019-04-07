RCB Predicted 11 Team: Today IPL match RCB vs Delhi Capitals 2019

5 matches, 5 losses, is there any hope for Royal Challengers Bangalore? Well, for starters their captain will not throw in the towel and he will go out there every time to win, to put the best foot forward and then do something about changing their fortunes.

He has spoken about how the team kept making mistakes, how the bowlers needed to step up, how the fielders cannot afford to be sloppy and how the batsmen need to give a better account of themselves. Well, Kohli has spoken in his vociferous vocal self, will the team finally respond?

But even for the exuberant, spunky Kohli, the Andre Russell blitz the other end would have been sapping, his side needs to help the skipper, the end is fast approaching and they need to start winning matches, they need one win and they can then assess the situation.

“If you bowl with not enough bravery in the crunch overs, then you will always struggle against power-hitters like Russell. We cracked a bit under pressure, and that’s the only story,” he said in Bengaluru.

Will these cracks be plastered in this match against Delhi Capitals or will new cracks appear?

What will be the team which Kohli leads? Umesh Yadav could be slotted back into the side, Siraj could be axed, Washington Sundar could replace Moeen Ali and Shimron Hetmyer could be the fourth overseas player in the squad.

Here is a look at RCB’s predicted XI for the match against Delhi Capitals:

Predicted XI: Parthiv Patel (wk), Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Akshdeep Nath, Pawan Negi, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav/Tim Southee, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal

First Published: Apr 07, 2019 09:08 IST