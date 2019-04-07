RCB vs DC Live score, IPL 2019 Match 20 in Bengaluru: Battle between two out-of-form teams

Preview: In charge of a house in complete disorder, Virat Kohli will hope that Royal Challengers Bangalore play in the manner that defines his cricket, when they meet Delhi Capitals in the the IPL. RCB have suffered five straight losses in this edition, while the visitors are coming into the game with two wins and three reverses. After losing the last match against Kolkata Knight Riders Friday, RCB’s position has become precarious, and they have to win almost all their remaining games to keep their chances alive.

14:18 hrs IST Delhi’s capable bowling attack The bowling department has been spearheaded by Kagiso Rabada, and they also have Trent Boult and Ishant Sharma in their ranks. Young leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane has also performed well so far for Delhi. Despite such a strong line-up they haven’t come to the party yet and will eye a good show against low on confidence RCB batsmen.





14:10 hrs IST DC’s batting core Rishabh Pant, who played a superb knock of 78 against Mumbai in their first match, has been the highest scorer for Delhi, while the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Iyer and Colin Ingram, too, have been among the runs. These players have kept DC’s batting alive and kicking in the tournament and same will be expected out of them today.





14:02 hrs IST Delhi’s bad form Delhi also have their fair share of worries, having lost three matches. After making a positive start with a win against three-time champions Mumbai Indians, their journey has been uncomfortable. Delhi will look for a win today in order to jump into the top half of the table.





13:54 hrs IST RCB’s batting has also been dismal In their first match against Chennai Super Kings, RCB were bowled out for a paltry 70 in 17.1 overs. Against Sunrisers Hyderabad, RCB collapsed to an embarrassing 35 for six by the eighth over, with Kohli and de Villiers contributing just four runs between them. Against Rajasthan Royals too, the RCB top-order failed.The RCB think-tank would now be hoping that their top-order batsmen come out good against DC.





13:46 hrs IST ‘Unacceptable’ bowling from Bangalore Their loss against KKR left Kohli frustrated, and the batting mainstay called it “unacceptable”. Andre Russell scored 29 runs in the penultimate over, which helped the visitors pull off a sensational victory. Apart from Yuzvendra Chahal and Pawan Negi, all other RCB bowlers have not been among the wickets and conceded far too many runs, which Kohli admitted in the post-match presentation ceremony. Against KKR, they leaked 66 runs in the last four overs.





