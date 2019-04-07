RCB vs DC Live score, IPL 2019 Match 20 in Bengaluru: Battle between two out-of-form teams
RCB vs DC Live Cricket Score, IPL 2019: Catch all the action of the Match 20 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals.
14:18 hrs IST
14:10 hrs IST
14:02 hrs IST
13:54 hrs IST
13:46 hrs IST
13:38 hrs IST
13:30 hrs IST
Preview: In charge of a house in complete disorder, Virat Kohli will hope that Royal Challengers Bangalore play in the manner that defines his cricket, when they meet Delhi Capitals in the the IPL. RCB have suffered five straight losses in this edition, while the visitors are coming into the game with two wins and three reverses. After losing the last match against Kolkata Knight Riders Friday, RCB’s position has become precarious, and they have to win almost all their remaining games to keep their chances alive.
Delhi’s capable bowling attack
The bowling department has been spearheaded by Kagiso Rabada, and they also have Trent Boult and Ishant Sharma in their ranks. Young leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane has also performed well so far for Delhi. Despite such a strong line-up they haven’t come to the party yet and will eye a good show against low on confidence RCB batsmen.
DC’s batting core
Rishabh Pant, who played a superb knock of 78 against Mumbai in their first match, has been the highest scorer for Delhi, while the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Iyer and Colin Ingram, too, have been among the runs. These players have kept DC’s batting alive and kicking in the tournament and same will be expected out of them today.
Delhi’s bad form
Delhi also have their fair share of worries, having lost three matches. After making a positive start with a win against three-time champions Mumbai Indians, their journey has been uncomfortable. Delhi will look for a win today in order to jump into the top half of the table.
RCB’s batting has also been dismal
In their first match against Chennai Super Kings, RCB were bowled out for a paltry 70 in 17.1 overs. Against Sunrisers Hyderabad, RCB collapsed to an embarrassing 35 for six by the eighth over, with Kohli and de Villiers contributing just four runs between them. Against Rajasthan Royals too, the RCB top-order failed.The RCB think-tank would now be hoping that their top-order batsmen come out good against DC.
‘Unacceptable’ bowling from Bangalore
Their loss against KKR left Kohli frustrated, and the batting mainstay called it “unacceptable”. Andre Russell scored 29 runs in the penultimate over, which helped the visitors pull off a sensational victory. Apart from Yuzvendra Chahal and Pawan Negi, all other RCB bowlers have not been among the wickets and conceded far too many runs, which Kohli admitted in the post-match presentation ceremony. Against KKR, they leaked 66 runs in the last four overs.
RCB’s poor run
RCB have suffered five straight losses in this edition, while the visitors are coming into the game with two wins and three reverses. After losing the last match against Kolkata Knight Riders Friday, RCB’s position has become precarious, and they have to win almost all their remaining games to keep their chances alive.
Hello and welcome
A very warm welcome to the live blog of the Match 20 of the Indian Premier League between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals. Both teams are languishing at the bottom half of the table and will look to turn their fortune around in this clash. While RCB are still chasing their first win of the season after losing five on the trot, DC have won two and lost three thus far.