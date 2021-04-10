Delhi Capitals share Shreyas Iyer's emotional message ahead of Chennai Super Kings match in IPL 2021

Shreyas Iyer shared an emotional video to wish the Delhi Capitals ahead of their IPL 2021 opener against Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

Iyer, who was supposed to lead DC in for the fourth season in a row – he was handed captaincy mid-way in 2018 – was ruled out of IPL 2021 after he suffered a nasty shoulder injury while fielding in the fist ODI against England. Rishabh Pant was named as DC captain for this season’s IPL.

In a video shared by DC on its twitter handle hours before their opening match of this year’s Indian Premier league against MS Dhoni-led CSK, Iyer was seen extending his best wishes to the DC side from a fan’s perspective.

"You'll always be our #SkipperShreyas. We will miss you dearly, @ShreyasIyer15. For you and for all our fans, the DC family will give it their absolute all in," DC captioned the video.

"Dear Delhi, I speak to you today as a fellow fan of the team we love. We fight the same fight we always did. We know it won't be easy but we know we have got what it takes to raise the cup. We have worked hard, harder than before. We have put in the yards harder than before and the best part is we go beyond than just a team," Iyer said.

You'll always be our #SkipperShreyas 💙



We will miss you dearly, @ShreyasIyer15 🥺



For you and for all our fans, the DC family will give it their absolute all in #IPL2021 🙌🏼#YehHaiNayiDilli #CSKvDC pic.twitter.com/fC0jMUrOwv — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 10, 2021





Iyer said he will cheer the loudest for DC players in the 14th edition of the cash-rich league.

"Make no mistake about it. Every ball, every game you have me in your corner your biggest supporter with the loudest cheer. Come on Delhi, roar macha," he added.

Iyer had picked up a shoulder injury during last month's India-England ODI series. He had injured the shoulder in the first ODI and subsequently missed the next two matches.

"Surgery was a success and with lion-hearted determination, I'll be back in no time. Thank you for your wishes," Iyer had tweeted after the surgery.