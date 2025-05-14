Delhi Capitals sign Mustafizur Rahman as Australia star opts out of rest of IPL 2025 season

Delhi Capitals on Wednesday signed Bangladesh left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman as a replacement for Australian batter Jake Fraser-McGurk, who will not return for the remainder of the IPL 2025 season due to the ongoing India-Pakistan hostilities. Fraser-McGurk had returned home following the escalation in military tensions between the two countries after the Pahalgam terror attack, with the IPL being suspended for a week. Mustafizur Rahman playing for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2022 (Delhi Capitals )

“The JSW and GMR co-owned franchise Delhi Capitals today announced the signing of Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman as a replacement for Australian opener Jake Fraser-McGurk, who will be unavailable for the remainder of the TATA IPL 2025 season,” the franchise stated in a release.

While the 22-year-old Australian made an explosive start to his IPL career last year, his season failed to take off in the 2025 edition. He featured in six games and managed just 55 runs, losing his spot in the playing XI even before the mid-season phase. His absence, therefore, is unlikely to unsettle DC’s plans moving forward.

What could boost their bowling stocks, however, is Mustafizur’s return. The left-arm seamer, who has previously played for Delhi in 2022 and 2023, brings with him a wealth of experience, especially in the death overs; a phase DC have often struggled in. He picked eight wickets in eight matches in 2022 at an economy of 7.62, and featured in two games in 2023.

Across his IPL career, Mustafizur has played 38 matches and taken as many wickets, maintaining a tidy economy of 7.84. Known for his off-cutters and clever changes of pace, the 29-year-old has built a reputation for controlling the game at both ends of the innings. His international T20I record further underlines his skill – 132 wickets in 106 matches for Bangladesh.

Starc not returning?

Mustafizur's inclusion may also indicate that Mitchell Starc – the left-arm Australian fast bowler who was with the DC squad before the suspension – might not return for the rest of the season. It was reported by Australia's Nine that Starc is likely to opt out of the remainder of the 2025 edition.

In global T20 leagues and domestic competitions combined, Mustafizur has claimed 351 wickets in 281 games, offering DC a proven, versatile option with the ball.

Meanwhile, as per an ESPNCricinfo report, Quinton de Kock is set to rejoin Kolkata Knight Riders in Bengaluru for their next fixture, confirming his availability after briefly returning to South Africa.