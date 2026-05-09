Delhi Capitals told to ‘set their house in order’ for IPL 2027 as Axar Patel faces ‘uninspiring’ captaincy tag after KKR

Delhi Capitals’ IPL 2026 campaign has hit a major roadblock after a big loss to Kolkata Knight Riders, with the team now on the brink of elimination after losing five of their last six matches. What began as a promising season has steadily unravelled into another disappointing run for the franchise, which is still chasing its first IPL title despite featuring in every edition since the league’s inception. The latest slump has once again exposed familiar issues around consistency, execution under pressure, and squad balance. With the playoffs slipping out of reach, DC are left staring at uncomfortable questions about their direction and decision-making. As the season nears its end, attention is already shifting towards rebuilding, with the franchise expected to reassess plans, roles, and personnel ahead of the next campaign. Axar Patel’s captaincy has come under scrutiny. (REUTERS)

Meanwhile, Axar Patel’s captaincy has come under scrutiny. Since taking over last season, he has not been able to guide the side into the playoffs, and the same outcome now looks likely this year as well. The continued failure to reach the knockout stage has raised questions around his leadership and the team’s direction. With results not going their way, DC are once again left facing familiar concerns about consistency and decision-making, as another season risks ending without a playoff berth.

Former India cricketer Dodda Ganesh took a sharp swipe at Axar's captaincy, in a strongly worded post, he questioned the team’s direction and called for a clearer long-term leadership vision as DC continue to search for stability at the top.

"Axar Patel as a captain doesn’t inspire too much confidence. His tactics, on most of the occasions have often been questionable and inexplicable. High time the Delhi capitals set their house in order, with a leader for the future #IPL2026," Dodda Ganesh wrote on X.