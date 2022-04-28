Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2022 Live Streaming: When and where to watch DC vs KKR Live

IPL 2022 Live Streaming, DC vs KKR: All you need to know about live streaming details on Hotstar, match timings, venue for the Indian Premier League Match today between DC and KKR.
Published on Apr 28, 2022 07:38 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

IPL 2022 Live Streaming, DC vs KKR: Both, Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders will be aiming to regain momentum when the sides meet at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. In their previous game, Kuldeep Yadav produced a brilliant performance against the Knight Riders as the Capitals registered a dominant 44-run victory, and Shreyas Iyer's men would be aiming to settle the scores on Wednesday night. While the Delhi Capitals are seventh in the table, Knight Riders are eighth. Both sides have three wins in the tournament but DC have played a game less. (&lt;strong&gt;IPL 2022 Live Coverage&lt;/strong&gt;)

Here is all you need to know about DC vs KKR IPL 2022 match live streaming

Where is the Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2022 match taking place?

The IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

At what time does the IPL 2022 match Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders begin?

The IPL 2022 match Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders begins at 7:30 PM IST on Wednesday (April 28). The toss for DC vs KKR will happen at 7:00 PM IST.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2022 match?

The IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2022 match Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the DC vs KKR IPL 2022 match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/ipl.

