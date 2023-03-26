Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, WPL 2023 Final Live Streaming: When and where to watch DC vs MI match on TV and online

With the WPL 2023 season finally coming to a wrap, Delhi Capitals face Mumbai Indians in the final, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. During the league phase, MI began the season on a dominating note and occupied top spot for most part of the campaign, with DC toppling them during WPL 2023's second-half. The league phase ended with DC on top of the table, followed by MI in second and UP Warriorz in third place. DC and MI shared the same number of amounts, but Meg Lanning's side had a better net run rate which proved to be the difference. Having qualified for the playoff, MI defeated UPW in the Eliminator by 72 runs for a berth in the final. Meanwhile, DC got a direct entry after finishing the league phase in top spot. Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, WPL 2023 Live Streaming: When and where to watch DC vs MI match on TV and online(Mumbai Indians twitter)

In terms of head-to-head, both sides faced each other twice this season. They first clashed in Match 7, where MI came out on top to win by eight wickets. Then in Match 18, Delhi got their revenge, sealing a nine-wicket win vs MI.

When will the DC vs MI WPL 2023 Final match take place?

The DC vs MI WPL 2023 Final match will take place on Sunday, March 26, at 7:30 PM IST. Toss is scheduled for 7:00 PM IST.

Where will the DC vs MI WPL 2023 Final match take place?

The DC vs MI WPL 2023 Final match will take place at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

How to watch the live broadcast on TV of DC vs MI WPL 2023 Final match?

The live broadcast on TV of DC vs MI WPL 2023 Final match will be available on Sports18 Network.

Where to watch live streaming of DC vs MI WPL 2023 Final match?

The live streaming of DC vs MI WPL 2023 Final match will be available on JioCinema. Also follow live score and latest updates on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket.

