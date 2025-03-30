Menu Explore
Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Streaming IPL 2025: When and where to watch DC vs SRH match online and on TV

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 30, 2025 06:05 AM IST

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Streaming IPL: Here are the details of when and where to watch IPL match live online and on TV.

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Streaming IPL: Pat Cummins and Co. will look to get back to winnings ways against high-spirited Delhi Capitals, who opened their account with a win in their opening match. SRH had a mixed start to the season where they registered an emphatic win in their opener but then crashed against Lucknow Super Giants at home. Delhi Capitals snatched the win from the jaws of defeat against LSG at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. Delhi Capitals have received a boost as star wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul has rejoined the team ahead of their second game after attending the birth of his baby girl. They will look to sign off from Vizag on a high, but the top-order will be under the scanner after an underwhelming show against Lucknow.

On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad have been doing a good job in the batting department but their bowlers failed to complement the batters' efforts on the field. SRH’s bowling attack, led by Mohammed Shami, Cummins, and Harshal Patel, remains potent but was found wanting against LSG; they also leaked 200-plus runs against the Royals. The finalists of the last season also have to take a call on their front-line spin option, as Adam Zampa has failed to create any impact in the first two matches.

Here are all the streaming details for DC vs SRH, IPL 2025:

When will DC vs SRH, IPL 2025 match take place?

The DC vs SRH, IPL 2025 will take place on Sunday March 30. The match will begin at 3:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 3 PM IST.

Where will DC vs SRH, IPL 2025 match take place?

The DC vs SRH, IPL 2025 match will take place at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.

Which channels will broadcast the DC vs SRH, IPL 2025 match?

The DC vs SRH, IPL 2025 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where will live streaming for DC vs SRH, IPL 2025 match be available?

The DC vs SRH, IPL 2025 match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Follow Us On