Delhi Cricket fans, treat yourself to some exciting cricket this month

The Delhi Premier League (DPL) is back with its second season – expect an exciting line-up of matches that will take you on some real nail-biting adventures. Nitish Rana during the Indian Premier League 2025 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Delhi Capitals (DC)(PTI)

DPL 2.0 is a month-long celebration of Delhi’s rich cricketing heritage, where established heroes and rising stars will come together in a battle for the top spot. So, fans in Delhi, get set to witness a sporting extravaganza where the best local talent from Delhi takes over the pitch at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

The league has grown since its inaugural season. DPL 2.0 features an expanded men’s tournament with eight franchises, including two new additions – the New Delhi Tigers and the Outer Delhi Warriors. These new entrants join six old teams from the previous season, namely South Delhi Superstarz, Purani Dilli 6, Central Delhi Kings, North Delhi Strikers, West Delhi Lions, and East Delhi Riders.

The men’s competition alone will see 44 electrifying matches leading up to the final on August 31. The highly anticipated women’s league is also set to begin on August 17, featuring four teams and nine matches.

The August schedule is designed to give fans a daily dose of cricket, with most days featuring a double-header. Read on for a detailed breakdown of the schedule, so you don’t miss a moment of the action – you can head to the stadium to watch the matches live after buying tickets on District or stream the action live on TV on JioHotstar, Star Sports, and Fan Code.

A tightening race in Week 2

The league stage has already started in full swing and every match is crucial for teams looking to climb the points table. Week 2 kicks off with a highly anticipated double-header on August 13. The first match saw Outer Delhi Warriors go head-to-head with Central Delhi Kings, followed by a match between Purani Dilli 6 and East Delhi Riders, who were last year’s reigning champions. After a day’s break on August 14, the action resumes on Friday, August 15, with Outer Delhi Warriors taking on South Delhi Superstarz.

Mid-month matches

The mid-point of the month is packed with key match-ups. On Saturday, August 16, players like Nitish Rana and Ishant Sharma of West Delhi Lions will play against New Delhi Tigers. Later on the same day, Central Delhi Kings will try to secure a crucial win against North Delhi Strikers. The women’s league will also start on August 17, adding another layer of excitement to the tournament.

The final push for the winning trophy

The last two weeks of August are where the true contenders will emerge. From August 23 to August 28, cricket buffs can expect a big line-up of matches. On Saturday, August 23, two matches will be played, followed by a Sunday afternoon match on August 24. The next three days – August 25 to 27 – will see a thrilling stretch of double-headers, where the best teams will battle for the all-important top four spots. Some of the key matchups at this stage will include the two new teams, New Delhi Tigers and Outer Delhi Warriors, playing against each other on August 22, and South Delhi Superstarz taking on the North Delhi Strikers in a crucial game on August 26.

The final playoff picture will become clear on August 28, soon after the final league match between North Delhi Strikers and New Delhi Tigers. The very next day, on August 29, fans will be enthralled with a double-header featuring Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator. The winner of the Eliminator will get another chance in Qualifier 2 on August 30. Finally, the tournament culminates in the grand finale on August 31, where the last two teams standing will fight for the big DPL 2.0 title.

The player roster includes big names like Rishabh Pant, who was retained by Puraani Dilli 6, as well as Harshit Rana, Nitish Rana, Ishant Sharma, Priyansh Arya, Ayush Badoni and Anuj Rawat . The league is also a platform for emerging stars – Keep an eye out for Aryaveer Kohli, nephew of Virat Kohli, who is playing for South Delhi Superstarz, and Aaryavir Sehwag, the son of Virender Sehwag, who is part of the Central Delhi Kings squad. Watching them play will be a spectacle in itself.

So, mark your calendars if you haven’t done that already. Don’t miss out on DPL 2.0!

Note to Readers: Hindustan Times is a media partner of the Delhi Premier League.