Delhi Premier League 2.0: It’s back bigger, bolder in its latest edition

Attention cricket buffs! The roar is back and it is louder, bolder and more exciting than ever before! The much-awaited Delhi Premier League (DPL) is here again in his second season with more matches, stiffer competition and a month-long spectacle of exhilarating action! Delhi Premier League is back

Delhi is a city synonymous with cricketing excellence, with a proud history of churning out extraordinary cricketing talent that has taken the pitch by storm across the world. Whether it is the graceful left-arm spin of Bishan Singh Bedi, the boundary-smashing approach of Virender Sehwag, the leadership prowess of Gautam Gambhir, or the global cricketing icon called Virat Kohli, Delhi’s contribution to Indian cricket has been noteworthy.

The stage is now set for DPL 2.0 to carry this legacy forward and showcase the most promising talent from across the National Capital. Kicking off on August 2, Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA)’s DPL isn’t just any other cricket tournament. Get set for a continuous flow of high-octane matches, captivating narratives, and the emergence of future stars, all culminating in a grand finale on August 31 at the iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium.

A league on the rise

“Last year, we pulled off a successful first season in a limited window, thanks to the hard work of everyone involved. With 35 million views on the Jio platform, 1,084 million minutes of watch time, and 240 million views across social media, it’s clear that cricket continues to create a massive global wave of excitement and engagement. This year, we’ve gone a step further – revisiting our auction system, broadening the player base, and elevating domestic cricket to ensure the best talent emerges. We’ve also added two new men’s franchises, continuing our mission to offer top-quality competitive cricket,” said Rohan Jaitley, President, DDCA.

Watch Rohan Jaitley's interview below,

Two new teams have been added this year to the existing line-up of six teams – New Delhi Tigers, co-owned by Crayons Advertising and Bheema Tolling & Traffic Solutions, and the Outer Delhi Warriors, owned by Savita Paints Private Limited.

In addition, there is the exciting line-up of 6 teams that put up a spectacular show last year. These include South Delhi Superstarz co-owned by Vimal Group, Reach Group and Realforce Resources (Shikhar Dhawan-backed), Purani Dilli 6 owned by SISL Infotech, Central Delhi Kings owned by Utech Developers, North Delhi Strikers owned by Gupta Jee Tent Services, West Delhi Lions owned by Brew Force (Excel Group) and East Delhi riders owned by Areion Finserve.

While the Adani Group were the title sponsors of 2024, the escalating interest from diverse business entities signifies an expanding commercial ecosystem for DPL 2.0.

Player power

This season, the scale of the DPL is much bigger than the previous edition. The inclusion of two new teams for the men's league alone means 100 more aspiring cricketers will gain invaluable exposure on this grand stage.

· Men’s League: Expanding to 8 teams and featuring 500 skilled players, all set to compete in an electrifying 43 matches.

· Women’s League: The second edition of the much-anticipated women’s tournament will showcase 4 teams and 180 talented players across 7 enthralling matches, marking a significant step towards popularising women’s cricket at the regional level.

The player auctions for the league took place on July 6 and 7 where all eight participating teams secured top talent. The announcement of the teams makes the battle even more intense. Over 520 players went under the hammer, resulting in fierce bidding wars and significant investments. The top picks speak volumes about the quality on display – Simarjeet Singh commanded ₹39 lakh from Central Delhi Kings, Digvesh Rathi fetched ₹38 lakh for South Delhi Superstarz, Nitish Rana joined West Delhi Lions for ₹34 lakh, and Prince Yadav became a New Delhi Tigers for ₹33 lakh.

Beyond the legends, the league is brimming with established IPL performers like Rishabh Pant, retained by Puraani Dilli 6, along with Harshit Rana, Nitish Rana, Ishant Sharma, Navdeep Saini, Suyash Sharma, Priyansh Arya, Ayush Badoni, Digvesh Rathi, Himmat Singh, Mayank Yadav and Anuj Rawat. Adding to the intrigue are promising young talents, including Aryaveer Kohli, Virat Kohli’s nephew picked by South Delhi Superstarz, and Aaryavir Sehwag, son of Virender Sehwag, who will play for Central Delhi Kings.

Gearing up with the teams

In the maiden season of DPL, East Delhi Riders won the league. They beat South Delhi Superstarz by three runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The inaugural season has seen many close match finishes and emerging players who have played their best cricket and caught the attention as well. Priyansh Arya topped the most runs with 608 runs, and Simarjeet Singh took the most wickets with 18 wickets from the season.

This time around, each franchise has meticulously put together its teams and what you can expect is even more intense competition. Here are some of the names to watch out for:

Central Delhi Kings: Jonty Sidhu, Simarjeet Singh, Yash Dhull, Pranshu Vijayran, Aaryavir Sehwag.

East Delhi Riders: Navdeep Saini, Mayank Rawat, Anuj Rawat.

New Delhi Tigers: Himmat Singh, Prince Yadav, Hiten Dalal.

North Delhi Strikers: Harshit Rana, Kuldip Yadav, Sarthak Ranjan, Vaibhav Kandpal.

Outer Delhi Warriors: Priyansh Arya, Suyash Sharma, Harsh Tyagi.

Puraani Dilli 6: Rishabh Pant, Vansh Bedi, Dev Lakra, Aayush Singh, Samarth Seth.

South Delhi Superstarz: Ayush Badoni, Digvesh Rathi, Aryaveer Kohli.

West Delhi Lions: Ayush Doseja, Nitish Rana, Ishant Sharma, Hritik Shokeen, Mayank Gusain.

So, what are you waiting for? Mark your calendars and prepare for a month of thrilling action and matches that will keep you on the edge of your seats! DPL 2.0 is about to begin! Don’t miss it!

Note to Readers: Hindustan Times is a media partner of the Delhi Premier League.