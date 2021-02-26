Delhi to host Vijay Hazare knockouts from March 7
The knockout matches of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, the national ODI championship, will be held in Delhi from March 7.
The matches will be organised at the Arun Jaitley Stadium and the Palam Ground.
"...Kindly note that the knock-out stage of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2020-21 will be played at New Delhi from March 7," stated a mail sent from the BCCI secretary's office to all the affiliated state units on February 25, a copy of which is in possession of PTI.
Currently, the league stage of the tournament is being played in bio-secure bubbles at different venues across the country.
The teams have been divided into five Elite Groups and one Plate Group.
As per the BCCI website, the pre-quarterfinal (Eliminator) will be played on March 7, while the quarter-finals will be played on March 8 and March 9.
The two semi-finals will be staged on March 11 while the summit clash will be played on March 14.
This is the second domestic tournament conducted by the BCCI in the curtailed 2020-21 domestic season, following the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, the national T20 championship.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
ICC reacts after Yusuf Pathan announces retirement from cricket
- “India’s 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup winner Yusuf Pathan announces his retirement from all forms of cricket,” tweeted ICC after Pathan made the announcement on Twitter.
Yusuf Pathan, 2011 World Cup & 2007 WT20 winner, announces retirement
- Pathan made a name for himself in the Indian Premier League while playing for franchises like Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders, before having a successful stint with the national team.
- Former England captains Michael Vaughan, Kevin Pietersen, and Alastair Cook have spoken against the surface at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
