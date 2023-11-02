News / Cricket / Delhi vs Vidarbha Live Score: It’s a Six. null at 49/1 after 5.4 overs
Delhi vs Vidarbha Live Score: It’s a Six. null at 49/1 after 5.4 overs

Nov 02, 2023 01:59 PM IST
Delhi vs Vidarbha Live Score: Anuj Rawat hit a Six on Dipesh Parwani bowling.null at 49/1 after 5.4 overs

Delhi vs Vidarbha Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 4th Quarter Final of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023. Match will start on 02 Nov 2023 at 01:30 PM
Venue : Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh

Delhi squad -
Ayush Badoni, Himmat Singh, Jonty Sidhu, Kshitiz Sharma, ...Read More Priyansh Arya, Yash Dhull, Dev Lakra, Hrithik Shokeen, Lalit Yadav, Pranshu Vijayran, Anuj Rawat, Lakshay Thareja, Harshit Rana, Ishant Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Shivank Vashisht, Suyash Sharma, Vaibhav Sharma
Vidarbha squad -
Atharva Taide, Dhruv Shorey, Karun Nair, Nayan Chavan, Shubham Dubey, Harsh Dubey, Mandar Mahale, Akshay Wadkar, Jitesh Sharma, Aditya Sarwate, Akshay Karnewar, Darshan Nalkande, Dipesh Parwani, Lalit Yadav, Saurabh Dubey, Umesh Yadav

  • Nov 02, 2023 01:59 PM IST
    Delhi vs Vidarbha Live Score: Anuj Rawat smashed a Six on Dipesh Parwani bowling . null at 49/1 after 5.4 overs

    Delhi vs Vidarbha Live Score: Six! Played towards mid on.

  • Nov 02, 2023 01:55 PM IST
    Delhi vs Vidarbha Live Score: null at 40/1 after 5 overs

    Delhi vs Vidarbha Live Score:
    null
    Anuj Rawat 15 (15)
    Yash Dhull 2 (4)
    null
    Darshan Nalkande 0/17 (2)

  • Nov 02, 2023 01:53 PM IST
    Delhi vs Vidarbha Live Score: Anuj Rawat smashed a Four on Darshan Nalkande bowling . null at 38/1 after 4.2 overs

    Delhi vs Vidarbha Live Score: Four! Played towards mid wicket.

  • Nov 02, 2023 01:53 PM IST
    Delhi vs Vidarbha Live Score: null at 34/1 after 4 overs

    Delhi vs Vidarbha Live Score:
    null
    Anuj Rawat 10 (10)
    Yash Dhull 1 (3)
    null
    Dipesh Parwani 0/6 (1)

  • Nov 02, 2023 01:53 PM IST
    Delhi vs Vidarbha Live Score: Anuj Rawat smashed a Four on Dipesh Parwani bowling . null at 33/1 after 3.3 overs

    Delhi vs Vidarbha Live Score: Four! Played towards mid wicket.

  • Nov 02, 2023 01:53 PM IST
    Delhi vs Vidarbha Live Score: null at 28/1 after 3 overs

    Delhi vs Vidarbha Live Score:
    null
    Anuj Rawat 5 (5)
    Yash Dhull 0 (2)
    null
    Umesh Yadav 1/16 (2)

  • Nov 02, 2023 01:43 PM IST
    Delhi vs Vidarbha Live Score: Priyansh Arya smashed a Four on Umesh Yadav bowling . null at 25/0 after 2.2 overs

    Delhi vs Vidarbha Live Score: Four! Played towards mid off.

  • Nov 02, 2023 01:40 PM IST
    Delhi vs Vidarbha Live Score: null at 20/0 after 2 overs

    Delhi vs Vidarbha Live Score:
    null
    Priyansh Arya 17 (9)
    Anuj Rawat 2 (3)
    null
    Darshan Nalkande 0/11 (1)

  • Nov 02, 2023 01:40 PM IST
    Delhi vs Vidarbha Live Score: Priyansh Arya smashed a Six on Darshan Nalkande bowling . null at 20/0 after 1.6 overs

    Delhi vs Vidarbha Live Score: Six! Played towards covers.

  • Nov 02, 2023 01:36 PM IST
    Delhi vs Vidarbha Live Score: null at 9/0 after 1 overs

    Delhi vs Vidarbha Live Score:
    null
    Priyansh Arya 8 (6)
    Anuj Rawat 0 (0)
    null
    Umesh Yadav 0/9 (1)

  • Nov 02, 2023 01:34 PM IST
    Delhi vs Vidarbha Live Score: Priyansh Arya smashed a Four on Umesh Yadav bowling . null at 8/0 after 0.5 overs

    Delhi vs Vidarbha Live Score: Four! Played towards covers.

  • Nov 02, 2023 01:32 PM IST
    Delhi vs Vidarbha Live Score: Priyansh Arya smashed a Four on Umesh Yadav bowling . null at 4/0 after 0.1 overs

    Delhi vs Vidarbha Live Score: Four! Played towards mid wicket.

  • Nov 02, 2023 12:31 PM IST
    Welcome to the live coverage of 4th Quarter Final of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023

    Delhi vs Vidarbha Match Details
    4th Quarter Final of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023 between Delhi and Vidarbha to be held at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh at 01:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

