Priyansh Arya, who hit 6 sixes in an over, and is trained by Gautam Gambhir's coach, to now be mentored by Ricky Ponting

The Indian Premier League has, time and again, proven itself to be the platform where talent indeed meets opportunity. The IPL auction has launched the careers of countless young talents across the country, and the recent event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, was no exception. The IPL 2025 mega-auction, held on Sunday and Monday, proved to be an unforgettable moment for 23-year-old Delhi batter Priyansh Arya. The left-hander, with a base price of INR 30 lakh, was snapped up by Punjab Kings for an impressive INR 3.8 crore. Priyansh Arya's meteoric rise continues(X Image)

Priyansh Arya gained national recognition after he smashed six consecutive sixes in an over while playing for South Delhi Superstarz against North Delhi Strikers in the Delhi Premier League. During his innings, Arya scored 120 runs, including 10 sixes and 10 fours. Not many know that Priyansh Arya is coached by the same man who has shaped the careers of several Delhi players, such as Gautam Gambhir, Amit Mishra, Nitish Rana, and Unmukt Chand, to name a few.

Sanjay Bharadwaj, the man behind the youngster's rise, is not at all surprised with the amount Priyansh Arya went for in the auction, saying he was always confident about the left-hander fetching nearly INR 3 crore.

"I had hopes of Priyansh going for at least INR 3 crore. I had told his father already that your son will definitely go for at least INR 2 crore 70 lakh," Sanjay Bharadwaj told Hindustan Times.

What made him so confident though? "I had intuition, he recently scored a century in Syed Mushtaq. The running performance always increases your bid."

Many recognize Priyansh Arya for his standout performances in the Delhi Premier League, but it might surprise you to learn that the teenager has been turning heads since last year's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The 2023-24 SMAT saw Priyansh emerging as Delhi's leading run-scorer, registering 222 runs in seven innings at an average of 31.71 and a strike rate of 166.91. Before the IPL 2025, Priyansh once again put the franchises on notice as he smashed his maiden SMAT century against Uttar Pradesh at the Wankhede Stadium.

Priyansh, known for his powerful batting style, went unsold in the IPL 2024 auction. However, the young Delhi boy found success the second time around. Coach Bharadwaj highlighted how Priyansh's exuberance and unique playing style have influenced his own coaching methods.

"What is the work of a coach?" asked Bharadwaj, before doing a deep dive into what Priyansh is made of. "He has natural talent, you have to groom that. You can't be doing copy book coaching. You just can groom the natural style, if you go by the books, then you will face a huge problem. Coach just needs to be there for the player. Every player has their own way of playing," he stated.

Priyash will give returns worth INR 30 crore, says coach Bharadwaj

"He played in the Delhi Premier League. He will now play in the IPL, when the standard grows, the responsibility also grows. He has now responsibility on his shoulders. He can't just sit back in his comfort zone. Priyansh has to play with responsibility, if he has been picked for INR 3.8 crore, he has to back up with his performance, he needs to give the benefit worth INR 30 crore."

Playing in the IPL promises to be a transformative experience for Priyansh, serving as a crucial finishing school for the young talent. After all, few youngsters worldwide get the opportunity to learn from legends like head coach Ricky Ponting and star batter Shreyas Iyer.

So what does coach Bharadwaj hope Priyansh will take away from this invaluable experience? "Every player needs to learn from his seniors. It is the need of the hour. Shreyas Iyer is a world-class player, Priyansh needs to learn from his experience and expertise. He needs to make the most of this experience and come off as a better player."