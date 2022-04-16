Brevis hits another no-look beauty during his rampant 13-ball 31; ENG great tags him as 'best young player I've seen'

Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians may be at the wrong end of the points table this season, but the franchise has unearthed an absolute star. Dewald Brevis, 18, has been making headlines for exuberating confidence in the high-profile T20 league. The young batter had hit 49 off 25 against Punjab Kings and he produced another whirlwind on Saturday against Lucknow Super Giants. (Follow LSG vs MI, IPL 2022 Live)

Chasing a challenging 200 for the win, Brevis came in to bat after skipper Rohit Sharma (6) fell early to Avesh Khan. But Brevis seemed unperturbed by the pressure as he went on to smash 31 off just 13 deliveries. He pressed the accelerator from the word go, getting off the mark with a boundary through point.

He then went on to hit Dushmantha Chameera for a six and two fours in one over. The six was special as the 'Baby AB' gave the bowler a stare after hitting the no-look beauty over long-on boundary. Brevis also hit Avesh for back-to-back fours in the next over before handing an easy catch to Deepak Hooda at cover.

Brevis had also hit leg-spinner Rahul Chahar for a four and four consecutive sixes in the ninth over, which included a massive 112-metre six over long-on.

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan also heaped praise on the South African and labelled him the best young player he's witnessed to date. "Dewald Brevis !! Best young player I have seen," he wrote. Australia great Mark Waugh tweeted, "Wow unbelievable ball striking and presence at the crease for such a young batsman.#freakish"

Brevis was snapped up by Mumbai Indians for ₹3 crore following his batting heroics in the recent Under-19 World Cup. He scored 506 runs in six matches at an average of 84.33, including two centuries and three fifties.

The 18-year-old batter also shares a special relationship with AB de Villiers, who signed off as one of the greats of the game with his 360-batting approach. Before the game against Lucknow, Brevis revealed how the Proteas icon gives him valuable inputs.

"He's played a big role, it's a special relationship. He teaches me small things that helps me a lot. It's about my mindset, the way to play the game & tells me to keep it simple with thinking about the game and also with small technical things which he helps me a lot with.

"Playing with aggression is important but also to just keep calm in certain situations and to now see how next game goes," said Brevis in a pre-match chat.

Brevis also spoke about spending time at Mumbai Indians with Sachin Tendulkar and head coach Mahela Jayawardene. "It's really a dream come true to learn from all the legends about cricket in the dressing room. There is so much to learn for every day, every minute. Now to just learn and to do it then out on the field."