'I was laying on the gym floor. Suddenly, Sachin sir appeared': Brevis reveals 'insane' first interaction with Tendulkar

The young Dewald Brevis had an impressive first season with the Mumbai Indians, and in a conversation, he recalled meeting Sachin Tendulkar for the first time.
Dewald Brevis; Sachin Tendulkar(IPL)
Published on Jun 04, 2022 03:47 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

The Mumbai Indians endured a disappointing outing in the 2022 Indian Premier League, where the side finished at the bottom of the table. The Rohit Sharma-led side conceded ten losses throughout the season, and was the first to be eliminated from the race for playoffs. However, even in their worst-ever season, MI had a number of positives – including the emergence of youngster Dewald Brevis. The franchise had picked Brevis in the mega auction preceding the season, owing to his consistent performances for South Africa in the U19 World Cup earlier this year.

Also read: ‘I went unsold, no franchise believed in me. Then Hardik Pandya came and asked me to open’: Wriddhiman Saha

Brevis produced a number of explosive performances for the Mumbai Indians, and impressed the fans and former cricketers alike with his aggressive approach. The 19-year-old is widely touted to play a key role for the franchise in the upcoming years, and in a conversation with YouTube channel Cricket Fanatics, Brevis opened up on his maiden season with the five-time champions.

“It was very special to meet Rohit, Ishan, and the whole team when I finished quarantine. Of course, my debut was a special memory, playing in front of so many people. The louder it gets, the higher the pressure gets and I love that. The pressure to perform for MI is good because it motivates you to get another trophy for the team,” Brevis stated in the interview, as quoted by Mumbai Indians on their official website.

Brevis also shared the dressing room with batting great Sachin Tendulkar, who played the role of a mentor for the franchise in the season. The youngster remembered his first meeting with the ‘Master Blaster’.

“I was laying on the floor of the gym and suddenly Sachin sir appeared at the door. I didn’t know what to do and the first time I shook his hand, it was insane. I have idolised him and the small technical details he taught me were special. It was great to learn from legends like him and coach Mahela,” recalled Brevis.

HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

